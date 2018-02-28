Winter events define community in the Adirondacks

I moved up from Cape May County, N.J., where I had lived since 1994. Before I moved to the Adirondacks, I had conversations with my editor that led me to believe there were a lot of similarities between Cape May County and the local area.

For starters, both areas are environmentally sensitive. Both areas have seasonal economies. People come to both areas based on the natural beauty and seasonal activities, so there is also a growing prevalence of second-home ownership in both areas. About two-thirds of the homes in the City of Cape May are now second homes, and I heard the same figure for Chestertown, for example.

However, for the year-round population, in both areas, there seems to be a strong sense of community. This is evidenced by the popularity of events such as the Krazy Downhill Derby, which was staged in Chestertown on Feb. 17.

This is not to say there were not other events going on the same day — there were plenty in various communities.

I had to pick one to visit, and I was eager to see the this crazy sled race with its new counterpart - the Cardboard Sled Race.

There were a couple of things about the Krazy Downhill Derby that left an impression on me.

One was the fact that the derby has been going on for 42 years. Apparently, people were just as “krazy” in 1976 as they are now. Additionally, all sorts of local people, businesses, and organizations turned out as participants - Eric & Eric Construction and it eye-catching drag-racer; Bomber’s Place and its “bomb” sled; the Chestertown Kiwanis Club with its rocket sled.

It was also nice to see the Pottersville Volunteer Fire Department show up in turnout gear with their fire engine sled, complete with functioning siren. There was also a group of Long Islanders who honored their father with a crazy sled.

Another sign of community was the YMCA Adirondack Center opening up on Feb. 13 so kids could participate in a cardboard sled-making workshop. As a result, perhaps, there were more sleds in the Cardboard Sled Race than in the big, Krazy Downhill Derby.

Still, I doubt the kids will truly eclipse their elders — not as long as there are people who will build sleds that are scale replicas of orca whales.

Next on my plans are to get to the Brant Lake Winter Carnival and make the trip to Indian Lake and see what the folks are doing for Snocade.