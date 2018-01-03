Words of wisdom: January 1918 | Turning Back the Pages

The year 1917 is finally at its end, one of the most fateful periods in the world’s history, it has brought to mankind a full measure of woe and suffering. Filled with the horrors of a worldwide war, with awful disasters on land and sea, it has been a veritable nightmare of calamity.
We who dwell in the peaceful quietude of this favored section in the Adirondacks, far from the scenes of bloody strife, though we daily read of the terrible suffering all around us, we can hardly conceive of the full horror of the situation. The death of one man by accident, or the intentional killing of one person in our own community, would no doubt give us a greater thrill of horror than the newspaper details of the death of hundreds in battle or disaster far away. Though we feel for others woe, it is only when trouble touches us personally that we feel the full weight of its heavy hand.
There is little profit, however, in dwelling upon the troubles that are already upon us. We can hopefully look forward to better things in 1918, even though at present there seems to be no immediate profit of improvement, but “hope springs eternal” in the human breast and our hope that a year from today will find the world in better condition.
May you all live long and prosper.
(Update: I found this melancholy piece in a copy of a 1918 issue of the Warrensburgh News. The author was not named, but I have no doubt that it was written by newspaper editor John Tubbs, a fine man who was in close touch with the world and his readers. It seems strange to me that he could only look to the future with hope in his heart, while I, on the other, a hundred years later, have the unfortunate ability to know how it all turned out and it was not good.)
THE GREAT WAR
World War I, called by those unfortunate people who lived in that black era “The Great War,” was a time of horror. It all started on June 28, 1914 when Archduke Ferdinand was assassinated in Austria and it went from there, bad to worse. Much worse!
Sixty-five million soldiers served in the armies and a total of 10 million persons were killed and double that many were wounded.
One of the fearsome horrors of “The Great War” was the enemy’s use of poison gas, such as mustard gas, tear gas and nerve gas. Gas masks became common but did little to prevent the terrible painful death toll of an endless number of our soldiers.
TROUBLE AT HOME
In 1917 and 1918 the United States was swept with a horrific epidemic of the Spanish influenza and it hit Warrensburgh hard. Many of those unfortunate people who succumbed now lie in our local cemetery. In 1918 alone, the highly contagious disease killed over twenty million people.
One person who comes to my mind was Barbara Stewart, the young wife of Stewart Farrar, our time honored legendary historian. She was a young mother who had been married only three years when she was cut down in 1919 by the disease. Her little son, James, grew up never to know his mother.
WARRENSBURGH BOYS GO TO WAR
Joseph Anselmo was born in 1896 in Sicily and resided in Warrensburgh. He served in World War I in Italy and France.
Earl Calhoun Austin, born also in 1896, was a veteran of the war and a well known photographer here who owned the Old Homestead Studio on Hudson Street.
Dr. John M. Griffin served as first lieutenant in the Medical Corps during the war.
Howard E. Hull served overseas in World War I. He left his new bride, Marion Burt, whom he married in 1917, to go off to war. He was fortunate to return and ran a dairy and ice business here in town.
Leo Smith served in the 303rd Infantry overseas during World War I.
Donald Howard Hatch was a veteran of the war as he served also in the 303rd Regiment at Camp Devins where he gave instructions on horse shoeing. Horses were very important during the war.
Many boys who got on the troop train in Glens Falls to travel to Camp Devins never lived to come back home and died during the war. To name a few are Carroll Harrington, Reuben McBride, Earl McBride, Tracy Ross, James Simmons and Edson Young.
Tracy Ross, the 18 year old son of John and Cora Ross, went away to war and his descendant, Janet VanCina, says that even today the family does not know exactly what ever became of him.
THE UNFORESEEN FUTURE
After the Great War was over in 1918, did the rosy world that John Tubbs dreamed of appear on the horizon? Not really! Life indeed appeared a lot better when the war came to an end, but after a period of calm, times became bad again. The 1930s will long be remembered suffering the “Great Depression.”
Also there was the “Dust Bowl,” the area in the U.S. prairie states where dust storms and wind had, in the 1930s, removed unprotected topsoil over 25,000 square miles where grasslands had once been planted in the 1920s for wheat. This plunged the farmers living there into unbelievable poverty and caused a shortage of food throughout the country.
While these bad times were rolling, three men, Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini and Vladimir Lenin were making an appearance on the world stage. Before their deaths, they plunged the world into miserable chaotic death and bloodshed. Long gone, today they have an ambitious North Korean named Kim Jong Un who strives to take their places in history.
I am actually less fortunate than John Tubbs because I can see how history turned out. He had the good fortune to dream the impossible dream.
