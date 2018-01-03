Words of wisdom: January 1918 | Turning Back the Pages

The year 1917 is finally at its end, one of the most fateful periods in the world’s history, it has brought to mankind a full measure of woe and suffering. Filled with the horrors of a worldwide war, with awful disasters on land and sea, it has been a veritable nightmare of calamity.

We who dwell in the peaceful quietude of this favored section in the Adirondacks, far from the scenes of bloody strife, though we daily read of the terrible suffering all around us, we can hardly conceive of the full horror of the situation. The death of one man by accident, or the intentional killing of one person in our own community, would no doubt give us a greater thrill of horror than the newspaper details of the death of hundreds in battle or disaster far away. Though we feel for others woe, it is only when trouble touches us personally that we feel the full weight of its heavy hand.

There is little profit, however, in dwelling upon the troubles that are already upon us. We can hopefully look forward to better things in 1918, even though at present there seems to be no immediate profit of improvement, but “hope springs eternal” in the human breast and our hope that a year from today will find the world in better condition.

May you all live long and prosper.

(Update: I found this melancholy piece in a copy of a 1918 issue of the Warrensburgh News. The author was not named, but I have no doubt that it was written by newspaper editor John Tubbs, a fine man who was in close touch with the world and his readers. It seems strange to me that he could only look to the future with hope in his heart, while I, on the other, a hundred years later, have the unfortunate ability to know how it all turned out and it was not good.)

THE GREAT WAR

World War I, called by those unfortunate people who lived in that black era “The Great War,” was a time of horror. It all started on June 28, 1914 when Archduke Ferdinand was assassinated in Austria and it went from there, bad to worse. Much worse!