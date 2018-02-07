You get 1,000 and you get 1,000!

Everyone is getting $1,000!

Points, that is.

The explosion of 1,000-point scorers has truly been remarkable this year, as 10 players will have hit the mark as of this week, with the potential for at least two more, if not three, adding to that list.

Evan Graney got the 1,000-point ball rolling, followed by Hannah Schwoebel, Dylan Trombley, Joel Martineau, Andrew Cutaiar, Joey Stahl, Gretchen Zalis, Paige Chilton, Maddie Pratt and Rylee Hollister.

Still to come, most likely, are Lillian Dechene and McKenzie Sprague. If Moriah goes deep in to the playoffs, there could also be Maddie Olcott, making 13 for the season.

So, we did some digging and the first answer is yes, this will be the biggest class of 1,000-point scorers in Section VII history.

The seven players who recorded the mark in the last week alone equals the previous high mark, set just last year and before in 2001.

The number of 1,000-point members has been steadily increasing throughout the years.

Heading into the 1980s, only 18 players — all male — had made the list going back as far as 1948, an average of 4.5 per decade.

In the 1980s, 13 players made the cut, with the biggest years being 1981 and 1987, when two players each made the list.

That number more than doubled in the 1990s, as 36 players made the 1,000-point mark, including Section VII all-time leading scorers Julie Moore (Westport ‘92, 2,388) and Dan Munson (Beekmantown ‘99, 1,696).

In the first decade of the 21st century, 44 more names were added to the list, which includes Section VII’s second leading female scorer Courtney Coryea (NCCS ‘06, 1,909).

And so far in the 2010s, 35 names have made the list with 36 and 37 expected, well on pace to beating the previous decade. It also brings us the second leading scorer in Section VII boy’s history in Adam Jaquish (Moriah ‘16, 1,690).

The next question I asked myself is who has the most 1,000-point scorers of schools in the section. The answer was partially surprising.

While Northeastern Clinton was not the surprise with 12 (eight girls, four boys), it was who they were tied with — Westport, who also has 12 players (seven girls, five boys), with both adding one this year (Schwoebel, Hollister).

Not every school has a 1,000-point scorer, but most do, and most have multiple members on the list.

Over the past two years, Ticonderoga and Seton Catholic have seen a change to the top of that list with Kevin Murray last year and Graney this year — and more may come there, too.

All in all, it has made for a very exciting season of basketball as we roll into the regular season stretch run and sectional playoffs.