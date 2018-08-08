‘Videogate’ flap an exercise in uselessness

× Expand File photo The National Republican Congressional Committee paid a teenager nearly $1,000 to secretly film Tedra Cobb at a campaign event. Does it matter?

The sleepy summertime political season was disrupted with a bang last month with the release of a secret video in which Tedra Cobb, a Democrat challenging Rep. Elise Stefanik, told a group of teenagers she wanted to ban assault weapons but publicly embracing the issue would be political suicide in the gun-loving district.

Since then, Cobb has largely kept a low profile. That is, until last week, when investigative reports by a pair of local media outlets revealed the teen was paid nearly $1,000 by the National Republican Congressional Committee to track the candidate.

After pressure from local reporters, Stefanik confirmed the teenager is an unpaid intern for her campaign and doesn’t have an issue with his actions — including using a fake name as part of his intelligence gathering efforts.

The furor was instant and outrage broke down along predictable fault lines:

Democrats condemned Republicans for using minors to do their bidding, while the GOP bunkered down and renewed a flurry of breathless attacks questioning Cobb’s truthfulness.

We think the whole incident was an exercise in uselessness.

What did we ultimately learn from this?

Both Democrats and Republicans use “trackers,” or operatives that follow opponents around seeking to catch them in a gotcha moment.

This is not new, even here in the North Country.

We also don’t buy the manufactured outrage that the 17-year-old high school student was wound up like an automaton by Republicans and set loose.

Teens now are politically engaged more than ever, and while we think it’s a little odd that a kid wants to make some summertime dough by spying on a rival political campaign, that’s ultimately his choice.

Ultimately, both sides deserve to be rapped.

Stefanik should have immediately admitted her campaign’s connection to the teen instead of dodging for days.

We surmise the famously risk-averse lawmaker, largely viewed as a rising star in Republican politics, didn’t want to ding her carefully-cultivated public image and sully her political brand by acknowledging her fingerprints on the more sordid side of politics.

And while we can’t blame Cobb for being upset at being secretly filmed, candidates shouldn’t expect privacy at public events — especially those who have spent an entire year lobbing bombs at a sitting member of Congress with little pushback.

More importantly, the source of the video doesn’t wipe away the fact that Cobb still refuses to clarify her stance on assault weapons, dismissing the question as a “moot point.”

But it’s not a moot point — especially in a district that continues to seethe over the SAFE Act, which is among the most restrictive gun control laws in the country, and one passed by the state legislature under questionable circumstances.

Agree or disagree with Stefanik’s positions, at least the lawmaker stood in front of hundreds of angry people at a town hall earlier this year following a massacre at a Florida high school and firmly told them she wasn’t going to budge on gun control no matter how much they protested.

Nonetheless, the real victim here isn’t Cobb’s privacy or Stefanik’s squeaky clean public image, but rather the American public, who is now swimming in a poisonous, vituperative cesspool of modern politics that casts all issues in a zero-sum mentality; one in which people think nothing of hurling the most nasty insults at each other; one in which common ground is increasingly appearing extinct, and one in which we allow ourselves to get whipped into a frenzy for a week over such a petty controversy at the expense of common sense.

Our advice is to the kid:

There’s still time to turn it around. Get out of this rotten business while you still can. Maybe next summer you can get a job as a lifeguard — not as a political footsoldier.