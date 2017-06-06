”New Voices” to be heard in Vermont

× Expand Photo courtesy of Odyssey Online

From the editor:

Last month, Gov. Phil Scott signed into law legislation that gives increased First Amendment protections for Vermont student journalists, as well as their teachers and advisers.

With the stroke of Scott’s pen, the Green Mountain State became the 11th state to adopt its version of a statute popularly known as a “New Voices” law.

“The Vermont Press Association is pleased the state legislature moved quickly this year to provide proper First Amendment safeguards for student journalists and their advisers,” said VPA President Adam Silverman, an editor and reporter at the Burlington Free Press. “School superintendents, principals and other administrators should refrain from censoring student publications. That is why there is a First Amendment.”

Silverman said that the law “places speech in journalistic publications on par with students’ rights to ‘speak’ on their t-shirts, leaflets, flyers, armbands and in all other parts of the school day.” Vermont’s new law applies to students addressing speech such as charged liberal and conservative topics we hear about so much in the news.

So, why is this law important to freedom of speech here in Vermont?

According to the VPA, “the new law protects student journalists against retaliation for writing articles that address controversial political issues. The bill also blocks retaliation against teachers and advisers for articles written by students.”

When Gov. Scott met with a group of Vermont student journalists to sign the bill into law, he expressed his desire to support their free-speech rights.

“If we want to change the direction of this country or this state, you have to get involved, right? You have to get there, you have to step up,” Scott told the gathered students in the capitol building. “Having the press be able to tell the stories without being victimized is important in keeping politicians honest. I thank you for your efforts. I look forward to your futures.”

“The new legislation is part of a national effort by the Student Press Law Center in Washington, D.C. to reverse a troubling 1988 U.S. Supreme Court case known as the ‘Hazelwood decision’ that allowed censorship of First Amendment rights for students,” Silverman noted.

While we may not always agree with the sometimes shrill voices of students, we must agree that they, too, have every American’s right to speak up and be counted, no matter which side of the political aisle they support.

- The Eagle