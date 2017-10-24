21st century leadership starts locally

× Expand Library of Congress Eleanor Roosevelt with women’s club members in 1959.

Today, women’s clubs may be less visible nationally, but they are no less important especially locally.

Following the Civil War, women’s clubs began supporting various social-welfare projects—which included school construction, public libraries and hospitals. A little known fact about Vermont’s women’s clubs such as Orwell’s 119-year-old Fortnightly Club: they were a real force in helping to establish nearly 75 percent of the state’s public libraries.

When the Orwell Fortnightly Club organized in 1898, women’s service clubs existed as little more than social outlets for college-educated women; they were a “union” for intelligent women who were otherwise shut out of taking leadership positions in a male-dominated society.

In Vermont and elsewhere, women have assumed top leadership positions from business, and now, even 21st century college enrollments in Vermont reflect the amazing rise of women—they appear to be the new campus majority here. In many cases, women’s organizations have helped nurture young women to continue their education, even go on to establish successful businesses.

The Fortnightly Club in Orwell was founded with a dual purpose of providing “congenial associations for women” and ”building community resources and good will”. By all accounts, the Orwell club has exceeded those noble targets by a wide margin.

The good women of Orwell’s Fortnightly Club are among the prime movers and shakers in shaping their community for the better. You never have to ask women to take on leadership roles; it comes naturally.

-The Editor