A ‘common sense compromise’ to the Boreas Ponds classification

× Expand John Gereau Mike Duggan, a disabled sportsman from Lake Luzerne, enjoys a ride on his motorized wheelchair into the Boreas Ponds tract on the road between LaBier Flow and the dam at the ponds. The Sun Editorial Board is proposing keeping this road open to the disabled as well as mountain bikers and horses, but closing it a mile from the ponds to vehicular traffic.

We took the opportunity over the last two weeks to meet with the two big stakeholders and listen to their reasoned arguments regarding the classification of the 20,578-acre Boreas Ponds Tract in the Essex County town of North Hudson.

While other media outlets were quick to make snap endorsements laden with misinformation, we felt it was our responsibility as the newspaper of record around the Boreas Tract to carefully study the facts.

We decided to let the public hearings play out, talk to those with the most to gain or lose and write as many fact-based articles as possible before weighing in with our opinion.

We are now convinced that the Adirondack Park Agency should listen to local officials, residents, sportsmen and business owners and vote in favor of Alternative 1 — splitting the parcel evenly between a Wilderness and Wild Forest designation.

At the same time, we admit that many of the arguments made by BeWildNY have merit.

Therefore, after the classification, we advocate for a unit management plan that closely mirrors BeWild’s proposal, halting vehicular traffic at LaBier Flow, one mile from Boreas Ponds, but allowing the use of the existing roadways by paddlers, sportsmen and hikers accessing the parcel.

We like to call it the common sense compromise — and here’s why.

Not using the existing hard-packed gravel road between LaBier Flow and Boreas Ponds and instead creating a whole new route as BeWildNY suggests around an environmentally sensitive wetland simply makes no sense.

In fact, we would argue that paddlers entering and exiting LaBier Flow to cut down the trip and hikers trampling the pathway around will cause more environmental damage than those utilizing the roadway that was built to withstand 80,000-pound log trucks.

We’ve also seen where a Wilderness classification isn’t always the guardian angel some believe it is for protection of the backcountry.

At the same time, we believe concerns regarding the introduction of non-natives and potential misuse of the area by young revelers and motorists are valid.

As has been proven in other management plans, halting traffic at a mile from a water body certainly helps keep trash from the water’s edge and trash fish from the water itself.

We are not going to even comment on the use of ATVs near the ponds or motorboats upon them because we agree with Access in its contention that — aside from the use of zero emission electric motors — were never proposed.

The fact is ATVs aren’t currently allowed on any state Forest Preserve land — for disabled use or otherwise — and arguments from environmental groups that they “just might” be allowed here in the future under a Wild Forest classification aren’t valid.

Under that assumption no Wild Forest should have been allowed anywhere inside the Blue Line for fear that ATVs would run rampant.

From our perspective, the DEC frowns as much on ATV use as BeWildNY does, so to halt anything but foot traffic between LaBier Flow and Boreas for this reason — thus shuttering it to all but one user group — seems pretty narrow minded.

BeWildNY is right when they contend that hikers spend money in local communities, but so do other user groups. From an economic perspective, local business owners are right when they say they should not be excluded.

We are also not convinced that the nearly inaudible hum of an electric boat motor will ruin anyone’s Adirondack experience but, they, too can be ditched under the unit management plan if they are just too thorny an issue.

Then, like entryways such as the fire trail into the St. Regis Canoe Area and the gravel road into the nearby Santanoni Preserve, the road to Boreas should be opened to at minimum horses and wagons, mountain bikers, DEC workers and backcountry EMS personnel.

How far people will be allowed to go around the ponds can also be worked out in the unit management plan, channeling travel to the roads that can best support it.

The unit management plan is also a living document, which can be tweaked and altered as circumstances change and are evaluated by DEC personnel.

BeWildNY argues that the shoreline is not conducive to camping, but we believe appropriate locations for lean’tos and camping sites can and should be located. The former site of the Finch Pruyn executive cabin is a glowing example.

Plans should then be drawn up and trails built so these areas can be used by mountain bikers in the summer and crosscountry skiers in the winter, adding a welcomed, unique use of the region that will undoubtedly draw more users than hiking alone.

We also agree with BeWildNY that additional mountain biking opportunities in and around Ragged Mountain, as well as utilizing the former Frontier Town theme park property as a gateway to the region should all be explored.

As for access by the disabled — it again seems the utilization of the nearly perfectly flat existing road over the costly and time-consuming construction of a new trail through the mountainous terrain is a no-brainer.

Lastly, we agree with BeWildNY that the best place to locate a snowmobile trail is to the south, where it will connect communities and strengthen local economies. Snowmobilers want destinations; hotels, restaurants and taverns, not closed loops that end where they began.

The public comment period ends on Dec. 30. Consider this our official statement.

But whatever shakes out, we agree with both groups that the process has really demonstrated the sincere love that people have for the Adirondack Park.