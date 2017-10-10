A bad choice

It’s not considered good professional form for one newspaper editor to criticize another, but in reality it happens all the time now.

Years ago, this editor was frequently targeted for his political views. Today, with the mainstream media sinking fast in Middle America, such partisan news critics are a dime a dozen and a tiresome part of our fractured public landscape.

That’s why, while it’s tough to criticize the Bennington Banner’s editor for the poor choice in publishing Randall Enos’ dreadful and tasteless editorial cartoon last week, it deserves mention. As always, such a bad editorial choice will rest with the editor even if an underling is found responsible.

An editor is akin to a ship’s captain. If the skipper runs the vessel aground on a reef in a dense fog, the reef is never blamed nor the coastal authorities for failing to sound a warning horn. So it is with the Banner’s terrible editorial choice; it was a ghastly one and it rests squarely with the editor.

Artist Enos’ dark doodle shows a pile of dead, stick-figure bodies with the caption: “Whatever happens in Vegas...”. What was he and the Banner’s editor thinking?

Negative reaction to the Banner’s cartoon was widespread and the paper was in the national spotlight for its poor choice.

Late last week, a news statement posted on the Banner’s Facebook page read: “Our interpretation of Randall Enos’ cartoon was that little would be done with regard to gun-control measures in the United States even after such an unprecedented tragedy. …We regret publishing the cartoon.”

“Regret” may not be enough in this case. A sincere apology, to the survivors and victim families, is really the right thing to do.

Nearby Dorset resident Sandy Casey, 35, was killed in the Las Vegas massacre. The Bennington paper’s macabre cartoon choice hit close to home; it upset Casey’s family members and friends.

Sometimes the best way for a newspaper staff to deal with an evil thing such as a mass shooting is to simply report the facts. Editors should caution restraint in political opinion making and undue attention-getting.

In these times of evil forces and hatred in the land, the public simply isn’t interested in a newspaper’s political agenda. What people want, we believe, is something far deeper. Perhaps when a tragedy like Las Vegas occurs, only quiet, prayerful, and reflective moments will ever suffice. And still we may never get the answers to those profound questions we so desperately seek.

-The Eagle