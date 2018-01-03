A call for a more civil 2018

× Expand File photo Civil discourse took a nosedive in 2017. Will 2018 be any better?.

We’re no strangers to strong opinions in the news business.

But we couldn’t help but notice the tenor of the public conversation in 2017 took a nosedive and bottomed out somewhere near the swamplike.

In this era of extreme polarization, even the most mundane news items appear to elicit the sharpest of responses.

This erosion of decorum is threaded across the spectrum, from public meetings to social media, which has always been a hotbed of anonymous nastiness.

It seems like rage, venom and demonization is now the default — not the exception.

We’ve all decamped to our specific corners and are walling ourselves in.

Have we collectively gotten nastier?

Or was 2017 just an outlier?

We can’t ignore the elephant in the living room: Our president probably has something to do with this cheapening of public discussion.

He’s been widely criticized for his tweets and caustic demeanor that specifically target and bully individuals.

While his aides defend his freewheeling style as punching back against critics, it’d be naive to think that his tone, which is unprecedented in U.S. politics, has not had a seismic impact on defining the threshold for what we as Americans now define as acceptable discourse.

The same goes for Congress, where both Democrats and Republicans alike have excelled at the art of “whataboutism,” or simply wagging their finger across the aisle and charging the other side with hypocrisy without actually refuting their facts.

It’s a logical fallacy that while may score immediate political points, has generally short-circuited policymaking and good governance in this country.

And we’re all the worse for it.

Lowering the standards of discourse has given people to cover to act out, and release their inner child.

We’re not naive enough to chastise folks and issue a forlorn, “Why can’t we all just get along?” plea for civility.

But it’s astounding that people will think that sour attitudes and nastiness will somehow lead to optimal results.

So much of the conflict we see on a daily basis stems from this lack of decorum, whether be in the public sector, at the office, home, on the sports field or wherever else.

Levelheadedness, patience and the ability of listen to others appears to be completely absent nowadays alongside a general baseline of general social skills.

It’s a fool’s errand to wish for a more tranquil year.

But if you find yourself frustrated, upset and beleaguered over why things aren’t going your way, then perhaps the problem isn’t other people, but rather this collective lack of civility that has taken hold in our culture.

Here’s hoping 2018 will be a calmer, more productive year.