A celebration of the fall sports season

The year has started off well for Section VII sports.
Of course, you start with the state champion Chazy Eagles, who will sew an eighth star onto their uniforms after earning a co-championship in a 1-1 draw against Mount Academy.
Look at the stats and this may be one of the best teams in Chazy history.
While it did not score as much as some other Eagles’ squads, it defended on historic levels, not allowing a goal to a Class C or Class D team until the final game of the season, only allowing four goals all year.
When you play high-quality defensive soccer, you are going to win the high-quality games, which the state title game was over a solid team in Mount Academy.
As for the debate on whether or not a state title game should end in a draw, all we can say was we were pleased with the result after watching two teams give their all for 110 minutes, being so tired at the end of the game it may have been the first time anyone has seen a Chazy team start playing kickball.
However, Chazy was not the only team making the final weekend of the season. The Lake Placid boy’s and Moriah girl’s soccer teams made program history as they made their first ever appearance in the state semifinals.
For the Lady Vikings, it was the culmination of a Cinderella-to-Queen of the ball story, going from their unprecedented eighth-seed run in 2016 to this season, where they were the comeback kids, trailing in all but one post-season games as they played their way to the Cortland area and the Final Four.
It was also the second time in nine months the Lady Vikings have made school history, going to their first basketball final four in March.
For Lake Placid, it was a true underdog story, going into the sectionals as the fourth seed and defeating the top two seeds and gaining revenge against Maple Hill as they advanced to Middletown.
Led by a hot goalie in Jacob Novick and timely scoring, the Blue Bombers helped to prove Division II of the Northern Soccer Conference is a good as it gets, with three schools in the final four and seven of the eight sectional finalists in Classes C and D coming from that division.
In football, Ticonderoga and Moriah were as dominant as they come, beating up everyone in Section VII except for each other, with the Sentinels earning the regular season win and the Vikings winning the Class D title, advancing to the state quarterfinal round.
In volleyball, it was a season where Saranac won the CVAC title, and Saranac Lake won the Class C championship game along with Beekmantown winning in B and Northern Adirondack going from a program who won two games (not matches, games) in 2016 before winning the Class D championship this season.
Delaney Brown continued to keep her reign over the CVAC gymnastics world, again winning the Section VII overall title and helping the Peru Indians win their fourth straight sectional title. PHS also kept a stronghold over the pool, winning the sectional girl’s swim title.
Peru had a strong season in cross country, sweeping the Class B titles while finishing first and second in the girl’s and boy’s CVAC standings, respectively. The Saranac Lake boys and Saranac girls also had strong performances at the state meet, placing in fifth and sixth place, respectively.
To all teams and athletes, we say congratulations. To all the seniors who participated in sports, thank you for your energy and efforts, it has been a pleasure to watch you all.
Now, we get ready for the winter sports season with defending state champions Moriah boy’s basketball and Lake Placid boy’s Nordic skiing.
Is there a chance Moriah could sweep the Class D basketball titles — and we’re not talking sectional titles, we mean state championships — giving Section VII their third boy’s and first-ever girl’s state champions?
Can Lake Placid go for a three-peat? Can anyone reach the top of the podium in wrestling? Whose going to be the surprise team this season?
All these questions — and more — will be answered over the next four months, and we can’t wait.