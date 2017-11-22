A celebration of the fall sports season

The year has started off well for Section VII sports.

Of course, you start with the state champion Chazy Eagles, who will sew an eighth star onto their uniforms after earning a co-championship in a 1-1 draw against Mount Academy.

Look at the stats and this may be one of the best teams in Chazy history.

While it did not score as much as some other Eagles’ squads, it defended on historic levels, not allowing a goal to a Class C or Class D team until the final game of the season, only allowing four goals all year.

When you play high-quality defensive soccer, you are going to win the high-quality games, which the state title game was over a solid team in Mount Academy.

As for the debate on whether or not a state title game should end in a draw, all we can say was we were pleased with the result after watching two teams give their all for 110 minutes, being so tired at the end of the game it may have been the first time anyone has seen a Chazy team start playing kickball.

However, Chazy was not the only team making the final weekend of the season. The Lake Placid boy’s and Moriah girl’s soccer teams made program history as they made their first ever appearance in the state semifinals.

For the Lady Vikings, it was the culmination of a Cinderella-to-Queen of the ball story, going from their unprecedented eighth-seed run in 2016 to this season, where they were the comeback kids, trailing in all but one post-season games as they played their way to the Cortland area and the Final Four.

It was also the second time in nine months the Lady Vikings have made school history, going to their first basketball final four in March.

For Lake Placid, it was a true underdog story, going into the sectionals as the fourth seed and defeating the top two seeds and gaining revenge against Maple Hill as they advanced to Middletown.

Led by a hot goalie in Jacob Novick and timely scoring, the Blue Bombers helped to prove Division II of the Northern Soccer Conference is a good as it gets, with three schools in the final four and seven of the eight sectional finalists in Classes C and D coming from that division.