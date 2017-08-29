A public fund that keeps on giving

I was surprised to learn last week that the now shuttered Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Station continues to support schools, the environment and the economy through a $5.2 million fund.

I heard about this from Guy Page, a former Vermont newspaperman, and the communications director for the Vermont Energy Partnership (VEP). VEP is a non-profit coalition of industry, labor and utilities, committed to clean, affordable energy in Vermont.

“For four decades, schools and schoolchildren in Windham County benefited from having a major electric power producer, Vermont Yankee, right in their own backyard,” Page said.

Even though the power station is no longer generating electricity, the Vermont Clean Energy Development Fund continues to deliver its own form of community energy.

Many Vermonters, not just those living near the former nuke, have been helped by the $5.2 million contribution that went with the 1970s-era power plant’s decommissioning. Some of this money is being used for Vermont-sourced fuel, wood and to fire up heating systems in schools around the state.

“The benefit of building wood-fired heating systems in public schools extends beyond Windham County to the entire Vermont economy and to our state’s contribution to reducing greenhouse gases,” according to Page.

Page pointed out that Vermont’s logging industry faces serious problems, including an aging workforce, prohibitive workers’ compensation costs and dwindling pulpwood demand from our increasingly paperless society.

“For an industry yearning for hope, the cost-effective transition of public buildings to pellet-stove heat creates a large potential market.”

Three years after it was shut down forever, Vermont Yankee’s ghost is strangely promoting a strong economy with locally derived energy from Vermont wood pellets.