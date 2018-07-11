A tax holiday for downtown Middlebury?

× Expand Alex Slobodkin Getty Images/iStockphoto

At a recent Middlebury Selectboard meeting, officials gave authorization to the downtown group Neighbors Together to lobby legislative representatives to introduce a bill in the 2019 session creating a series of Middlebury tax holidays during the summer of 2020, to support local businesses during the height of construction of the Bridge and Rail Project.

According to Kathleen Ramsay, Middlebury’s town manager, the proposed plan, as presented by Neighbors Together members Eric Davis and Nancy Malcolm, would include four tax holidays of four days each (Thursday through Sunday) during the intensive 10-week construction phase in the summer of 2020.

Yes, the ongoing downtown construction project has been a strain on businesses and residents alike, but how will this affect the bottom line for tax collectors? While the town will benefit greatly at the completion of the multi-year project (including Amtrak passenger rail service), the stress is palpable with one even beloved business, the Ben Franklin retail and novelty store, about to close its doors forever (although you have to blame a lot of folks for shopping online, too).

In Ramsay’s summary report on the June 26 Selectboard discussion about the tax holiday, it was noted that during each of the proposed holiday periods, the retail sales tax (on purchases up to $2,000) and meals and rooms tax would be waived at all business establishments in Middlebury.

“The alcoholic beverage tax, however, would continue to be collected,” Ramsay noted.” The timing of the holidays would be coordinated with planned major summer events, to maximize the potential to draw both residents and visitors to Middlebury.”

Now for a little hot-summer, fevered daydreaming on our part.

What if the proposed tax holiday would be extended to include the rest of Middlebury’s stressed out taxpayers? Nonsense, you’re probably thinking. Well, you’d be correct. No matter, we’ll leave you with a parting shot taken from a Morgan Stanley advertisement that appeared a few years ago: “You must pay taxes. But there’s no law that says you gotta leave a tip.”

— The Eagle