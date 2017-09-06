American lives matter

× Expand SHANNON STAPLETON

Many Vermont churches, temples and civic organizations are pitching in to help the many victims of Hurricane Harvey, especially those struggling in flood waters in Texas.

This disaster hit the northern Gulf of Mexico region on an unprecedented scale last week, but Texans are a tough breed; they are marching on, and the response has been spectacular with far fewer deaths than we would have been expected.

Here’s a brief sampling of what some local churches and organizations are doing:

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Vermont is taking up special church collections to help Catholic Charities, which are in the flooded areas assisting storm victims regadless of religious affiliation.

At the downtown Middlebury UCC, a special collection will be received during worship services on the next two Sundays. All donations will be sent to the denomination’s office that is responding directly to the needs of those effected by the hurricane.

“In subsequent weeks, we will assemble emergency clean-up buckets for Church World Service, a large ecumenical organization that has impressive access into areas most devastated by natural disasters,” Rev. Andy Nagy-Benson told the Eagle.

To help, call Rev. Nagy-Benson or visit Church World Service online at cwsglobal.org.

The American Red Cross of New England is also helping out.

You can contribute to the ARC online at redcross.org/donate/hurricane-harvey. We’re sure there will be blood drawing for the victims as well, so stay tuned.

Rutland- and Addison-area Rotary Clubs are spearheading a relief effort too.

For those of you who wish to contribute to the disaster relief fund, checks can be made payable to: Rotary District 5930, 501 W. Nolana Ave., McEllen, Texas 78504.

Of course, we know that we’ve missed all the others who are helping out. Please drop us a line and let us know what you’re doing and how we can all help in the relief effort.

The Eagle will help get the word out in next week’s paper and on tour web and Facebook pages.