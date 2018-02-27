Another brilliant idea from Montpelier

The State of Vermont has a problem: it likes to spend more than it takes in in revenues especially when it comes to the education budget. It also has a problem backing away from its reliance, more and more, on property taxes.

The newest education financing brainstorm springs forth from the House Ways and Means Committee. Committee members want to make significant changes to how public education is financed.

What would change? Subject to change, according to Ways and Means, would be the base homestead tax rate, base spending amount, property yield AGI brackets, and income tax rates. The plan would cap Homestead exemption and homestead value caps.

According to Commissioner Joan Goldstein of the Vermont Department of Economic Development (a Shumlin-era appointee), legislators want to lower the average homestead property tax rate and create a marginal school tax on adjusted gross income.

Ok, so far, so good, but Goldstein has already sent up a distress flare.

Last week, Goldstein talked about her concerns. We share with you her comments, as follows:

“We are concerned about the possible impact of a proposed new income tax on our entrepreneurial and business climate in Vermont.

“Currently, the House Ways and Means Committee is seriously considering a shift in education funding away from the residential property tax and to a new Education Income Tax.

“While many Vermont homeowners might see a corresponding reduction in their homestead education property tax, the new income tax applies to non-residents as well.

”The Tax Department has flagged for us that significant non-resident income is generated by Vermont businesses with out of state investors, particularly flow through entities like partnerships, LLCs and S-Corporations and also from non-resident wage earners.

“Therefore, Vermont derived income flowing to these out-of-state investors/workers would be subject to this new income tax. Vermont derived income flowing to these out-of-state investors/workers could see an increase in their Vermont income tax burden of 30 percent.”

If you open a business and are concerned about the proposal, Goldstein is looking for you to testify in the State House. You can contact the Commissioner’s office at (802) 272 2399 for particulars.