Attacks on news media fuel dangerous precedent

Ken Lovett was briefly detained by the state police in Albany before being released — but not before Gov. Andrew Cuomo came to the rescue.

Cell phones are banned in the lobby, a policy that is largely unenforced, according to observers. No charges were filed, and Lovett later said law enforcement were “very professional.”

Cuomo later joked about it with reporters at a press conference detailing the budget agreement.

“We have set up a $1 million emergency bail fund for arrested reporters. We call it Ken’s Law because we believe in freedom of the press, but we wanted that emergency bail fund,” Cuomo said.

Hardy-har. We’ll chalk it up to the governor’s often-corny (but well-intended) sense of humor.

All joking aside, Lovett’s detainment is part of a troubling trend, and to treat the incident so blithely belies the sustained and deepening attacks against a free and independent press in this country.

We should all question when reporters are led out of a public space in handcuffs.

The incident dovetails with an emerging story that continues to dominate headlines.

A promotional campaign by the Sinclair Broadcast Group has anchors from its nearly 200 television affiliates nationwide reading identical scripts warning against what they purport is journalistic malpractice.

The anchors state their programming aims to combat “the troubling trend of irresponsible, one-sided news stories plaguing our country.”

“The sharing of biased and false news has become all too common on social media,” states the script. “Unfortunately, some members of the media use their platforms to push their own personal bias and agenda to control exactly what people think. This is extremely dangerous to democracy.”

Whoa there.

The fact that seasoned reporters are being asked to parrot this script to their viewers with no supporting evidence or data is in itself irresponsible.

Doing so is the antithesis of our mission statement as reporters.

If the Fourth Estate cannot safeguard against the increasingly blurred line between truth and “alternative facts,” who can?

Sinclair is perceived by critics as having a right-leaning agenda, and observers have noted the frequency of pro-Trump commentaries.

But using trusted reporters as a megaphone to present opinions is deeply alarming, even more so in rural markets with few trusted media outlets like those in which Sinclair operate.