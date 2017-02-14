As someone in their late twenties, it feels a bit bold to use the phrase “back in my day”. But this past weekend’s winter storm got me thinking about what snow days were like when I was a kid.

“Back in my day”, school closings generally didn’t happen the night before. If there was a storm predicted, we went to bed hoping to wake up with the white stuff piled against our windows, crossing our fingers that we wouldn’t wake up to the sound of “Get up, it’s time to get ready for school”.

Today, the decision to close school seems to be made the afternoon preceding the predicted storm. Keep in mind Vermont weather can change in five minutes, and an early cancellation is sometimes wasted on a non-existent storm.

“Back in my day”, we got up first thing in the morning and turned on the weather channel on TV or the radio, and listened intently, hoping to hear that school was cancelled. If you missed your school in the alphabetical list, you had to wait for the list to be started over.

Today, school closings get plastered on social media, and parents receive an automated text message on their cell phones letting them know.

Even the snow days themselves are different than when I was a kid. It has been quite a while since we’ve gotten more than a few inches of snow at a time, and quite often now snow days are more like “ice days”.

“Back in my day”, we didn’t have iPads, Apple TV, and Netflix to occupy us, so on a snow day we bundled up in bib snow pants and jackets, put on our mittens that were connected by a string, and spent the entire day outside. We shoveled stairs, went sledding, built forts and snow tunnels, and threw snowballs until our faces were numb. As soon as we came inside, we’d make a steaming mug of Swiss Miss hot chocolate with mini marshmallows that were completely melted before we even finished stirring.

So what’s actually behind these changes?

Some would argue that we have more advanced technology to predict the weather more accurately, and earlier, so it makes sense to cancel school in advance.

I wonder if perhaps we’re getting more — or possibly overly? — cautious. The weather has changed over the years, and winter storms with any kind of significant accumulation are few and far between. Are we cancelling school early because we’re out of practice driving in the stuff?

What about the activities kids are occupying themselves with on snow days? My older brother and I would spend every possible second of a snow day outside, burrowing through snow banks, flying down our driveway on a sled, and otherwise engaging in some questionably safe activities. And guess what? We survived.

In the Pinterest era, I think parents tend to think they need to structure a daily schedule of safe, educational, crafty activities.

Next time there is snow day, kick the kids outside and let them use their imagination, let them fall a few times, and just have the Swiss Miss ready when they finally come inside to thaw.

Let’s enjoy the snow days we enjoyed “back in my day.”