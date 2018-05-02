Bag ban a bad idea

Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to ban single-use plastic bags and is calling on the state legislature to approve a bill before the session concludes next month.

New Yorkers use 23 billion plastic bags annually, according to the governor’s office, which contributes to pollution of waterways, forests, landfills and neighborhoods statewide.

The governor’s ban proposes to prohibit all single-use, plastic carryout bags at any point of sale in New York state effective Jan. 1, 2019.

We disagree with this approach — and not because we’re pro-bag, but rather anti-ban:

A blanket ban of anything typically results in unintended consequences.

A better solution to combat plastic waste would be to simply issue a 5 cent per bag fee, a measure the state legislature blocked last year when proposed by the New York City Council.

The Daily News pointed out the fee is a more effective way to reduce bag usage. In Suffolk County, for instance, a nickel fee on all bags has resulted in a decline in more than half within just four months, the newspaper reported.

But as the News also pointed out, a task force ordered by the governor reported bans backfired in San Jose, Chicago and Honolulu “as merchants just switched to using slightly heavier ‘reusable’ plastics or relied more on paper bags.”

The proposal has already met resistance from Wegman’s, the upstate New York food giant who said a ban would “likely lead” to an increase in the use of paper, which also carries risks to the environment.

For each tractor trailer used to transport plastic bags, it takes seven to haul the same number of paper bags, said the grocer, and it takes about 90 percent more resources and energy to make and recycle paper compared to plastic.

The governor’s proposal does offer exemptions — including those used for bulk products, deli meats and takeout food bags, among others — and the state Department of Environmental Conservation would also be allowed to exempt certain bags through regulations.

But to us, that just amounts to more bureaucracy and paperwork on top of our already beleaguered small businesses.

Yes, wanton waste must be addressed. But implement a fee on all bags — paper and plastic alike — before issuing a blanket ban.

If it doesn’t work, let the voters decide through a proposition like they did in California.

In the meantime, all of us should get into the habit of carrying reusable canvas or heavy-plastic bags available at any point of sale in businesses throughout the state.

But we don’t need another regulation — or worse yet, another edict a la the governor’s decision to restore voting rights to parolees — hoisted upon us without due process.