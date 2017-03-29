Beep beep, here comes more fraud

It’s time to talk about taxis.

No, not the reputable folks trying to make an honest living, but rather the shifty medical transport business that has mushroomed in Essex County since the state took over the industry in 2012.

There are two separate, but related, issues:

Cost and fraud, both of which are concerning.

Essex County coughed up $3.2 million on the Medicaid rides last year, up 800 percent in the past five years.

If the trend is any indication, the numbers are only slated to continue along that same trajectory.

The state Department of Health defended the costs, claiming the agency is projected to see a statewide savings of $30 million once the reforms have been fully implemented.

The increased costs are due to increased trips, said the agency.

But what the state doesn’t appear to take into account is that many of these trips are fraudulent, as reported to county officials over the past year in a series of astonishing complaints ranging from sexual harassment of passengers to bribery.

Naturally the trips are going to increase if people learn how to game the system with bad operators making false billing statements and sticking county taxpayers with the tab.

Unfortunately, a local takeover of the system isn’t in the cards, and the county will not be able to claw back oversight.

But the state did advise Essex County to consider a local law. Doing so will safeguard public safety while making it easier for state enforcement agencies to crack down on these problematic drivers.

While a public hearing originally scheduled for this week was dashed in order for local officials to make further revisions to the law, the legislation is all-but-certain to be brought up again this spring.

Good for Essex County, who is taking a statewide lead on the issue, in part, due to an eagle-eyed county department head who flagged the problem long before state brass wanted to even admit that one existed.

Other localities around the state are closely watching to how the county will handle this.

So far, they’ve done everything right.

But the law must be paired with other state measures in order to be truly effective.

The state last month inked a $98.3 million contract with Medical Answering Services, a Syracuse-based call center, to continue facilitating the dispatch service that coordinates these drivers.

With such a large amount of taxpayer money on the line, the state needs to have better oversight over the company.

At present, county officials report fraud to MAS. But those complaints then vanish into the ether.

Simply asking MAS to self-report alleged fraud up the state’s bureaucratic food chain is not good enough, and is akin to foxes guarding the henhouse.

Meanwhile, bad actors continue to cruise the streets in their deathmobiles and prey on the unfortunate of Essex County while sucking up our tax dollars.

Medicaid became a flashpoint in the debate to repeal the Affordable Care Act last month.

The nixed bill to replace the law contained an amendment that would have relieved counties of their Medicaid costs by 2020.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo went nuclear over how the measure would have blasted a $2.3 billion hole in the state’s coffers.

County executives defended the proposal, and the governor lobbed bomb after bomb before the legislation collapsed last Friday.

While we don’t agree with the amendment — it was a craven and cynical ploy to sweeten the deal for the the GOP delegation — we do agree with Reps. Chris Collins and John Faso that something needs to be done to bring the state’s Medicaid costs under control.

At $60 billion annually, New York ranks second-highest in the nation in Medicaid annual spending — more than Texas and Florida combined.

Spending per Medicaid beneficiary is 44 percent more than the national average, Collins noted.

But despite this increase, efforts to root out fraud are being diminished at the state level.

According to the state comptroller’s audit of the executive budget proposal, funding for the Office of the Medicaid Inspector General is proposed to decline by $2.7 million, or 5.3 percent, in the upcoming state fiscal year.

This decline, according to the audit, is primarily attributable to a reduction in the agency’s workforce, through attrition, by 27 positions to 426 and by achieving “operational efficiencies.”

What operational efficiencies?

Translation: Asking people to do more with less, or throwing another stone on the back of an already-beleaguered state agency.

This echoes another worrisome set of disparate trends surfacing in the North Country:

The uptick in tourism to the High Peaks paired with a hiring freeze at the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the agency tasked with ensuring its upkeep.

We understand the governor prides himself on keeping spending at state agencies flat, but these are two freezes that have real, tangible effects that allow problems to compound and build up into untenable situations in local communities.

The solution is simple:

If the state wants to reform Medicaid to make it more efficient, and bring more people to visit our beautiful area, they need to be paired with the proper staffing levels to accommodate these changes.

Period.

Because allowing these operators to drive their cabs with impunity is no different than inviting people to trek around the backcountry but not doing anything to address the filth and erosion left in their wake.

Both can be avoided with a degree of common sense and discretionary spending when it comes to critical state agencies.

The Sun Community News Editorial Board is comprised of Dan Alexander, John Gereau and Pete DeMola. We want to hear from you. Drop us a line on our Facebook page, or follow us on Twitter, to share your thoughts.