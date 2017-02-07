Better to stay home

So apparently there was some sort of big football game last Sunday? At least that’s what I heard; I was too busy at the snack table to pay much attention to what was on TV.

Most people were hunkered down at home with more junk food than was reasonable, watching the game on flat screen TVs with their butts on the couch. I’m going to tell you a few reasons why that was the right choice.

There were more than one million fans in attendance at NRG Stadium in Houston to watch the Patriots and the Falcons, and I hope they remembered their wallets. They say everything is bigger in Texas, and according to pictures posted online by fans at the stadium, food and drink prices were no exception.

A single cocktail ran $15, while a double was $30. Domestic bottled beer cost $12, and for those more refined fans looking to sip a glass of wine, they had to shell out $11.

Couch spectators could snag an entire 12-pack of beer from the corner store for somewhere around $10.

Anyone at NRG Stadium looking for some food to soak up that $30 cocktail had to be ready to cough up $16 for a burger or chicken sandwich, $10 for a foot long hot dog, or $10 for fries loaded with chili and cheese. Those in the mood for lighter faire could get some peanuts for $7 or go all out and get bottomless popcorn for $15.

For those of us at home, with about $6 of ingredients, you could throw together a buffalo chicken dip and enjoy the whole dish with a $2 bag of chips without waiting in a concession line.

Fans with a craving for a soft drink (or those who just couldn’t stomach that $30 cocktail price tag) could get a soda in a souvenir cup for the bargain price of $11, or a bottle of water for just $6.

An entire 24-pack of bottled water at the grocery store is around $4, and 12-packs of soda usually run somewhere in the ballpark of two for $6.

Once you can wrap your head around the food savings — keeping in mind of course that by staying at home you were also saving the couple thousand for the ticket, the $200 for parking, and hotels — there were a couple of other perks to couching it for the Super Bowl.

Watching the game in the comfort of your living room gets you prime viewing of Super Bowl commercials — at least those that you hadn’t already watched online before the game happened. You don’t have to wait in line with 400 other people to use the bathroom after your $30 cocktail.

With all of that being said, most of the fans at the stadium probably didn’t give a second thought to the prices. They already paid an arm and a leg for their seats, so another $20 for a beer and a bag of peanuts probably didn’t make them sweat.

They were able to experience that feeling of excitement that you can only get in person at sporting events. They were able to say they witnessed in person as the Patriots came back in the second half and won the game, completing the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history.

I’m willing to bet that everyone there — though maybe not Falcons fans by the end — felt that NRG Stadium was the place to be.

I, however, was content on the couch with my snacks and a blanket. I was also happily content in bed after the halftime show was over...but that’s just me.