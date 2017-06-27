Bike lanes and the voice of the people

× Expand Photo provided North Avenue in Burlington.

Some folks like bicycle lanes added to exiting streets; Others find the effort costly to taxpayers and sometimes redundant.

In the case of Burlington, a special city council election in the city’s Ward 7, which is set for June 27, has more than a few voters in an uproar. The special election was planned back in April, just after Democrat Councilman Thomas Ayre announced that he was stepping down in June.

A competitive four-way race has ensued with candidates Ellie Blais (Independent), Ali Dieng (Democrat), Vince Dober (Republican) and Chris Trobly (Independent) representing various visions for the New North End.

Dober and Blais have acknowledged that there’s a division between city hall, the rest of Burlington and the New North End.

Even since Ayre decided in April to step down, the race has rapidly become a referendum on the city’s desire to change lanes on North Avenue spanning Wards 4 and 7.

Just last year, North Avenue was a robust, four-lane thoroughfare, but it was reworked to here lanes, including two outer bike lanes and an inside turning lane as part of a pilot “safety” project by Burlington Public Works. Traffic jams, especially during rush hours, have followed.

The North Avenue Pilot Project ends this month and New North End residents have been surveyed twice about keeping the allegedly safer three-lane plat for the roadway. However, the last survey — supposedly intended for New North End residents — was opened up online so that any Burlington resident could fill it out — and therein lies the rub.

According to resident, voter and activist Karen Rowell, Burlington Public Works and City Hall want to get their way through the North Avenue plan. She alleges there’s manipulation involved by attempts to get the survey result the city special interests group desire most. And that’s why the June 27 election is fast becoming a referendum on bike lanes.

Meanwhile, Ward 7 city council candidate Vince Dober said that a bike lane is not needed on North Avenue, even though the city wants to be perceived as “bike friendly.”

“The problem is all here on North Avenue. We have a bike path already within a 1,000 feet of the avenue,” he said. “We’ve spent tens of millions of dollars on the bike trail. Now, the pilot bike lanes have slowed down traffic big time, created more accidents. And as I am doing my sign waves during the campaign, cars are stopped and backed up. Even the (auto) emission effects of this traffic isn’t good.”

Dober thinks that the best to resolve the problem is for the city council to put the issue on the ballot for Town Meeting next March.

“Let the voters in Wards 4 and 7 really say what they want, because my true opinion is that the city is trying to fix something that isn’t a problem,” Dober said. “This is costing the taxpayer’s money and time.”

— The Editor