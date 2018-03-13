Birds of a feather on Lake Champlain

× Expand Public domain image Cormorants fishing by the sea as pictured in this classic 1755 Japanese art print.

When it comes to our feathered friends, diversity abounds around Lake Champlain.

Folks at the Lake Champlain Basin Program (LCBP) have reported that there are over 300 species of birds including both aquatic and terrestrial varieties.

The lake provides an ideal home for birds and researchers have been found them all to either breed, overwinter, or pass through the Champlain basin on migration. However, we should note that several bird species are listed by New York, Vermont and Quebec avian experts as being either endangered or threatened.

For the double-crested cormorants (scientific name: Phalacrocorax auritus), not everyone is agreement: they considered a nuisance species by some and are certainly one of Lake Champlain’s most notorious birds, according to the LCBP.

“Cormorants were first recorded in Vermont during the 1930s. In the 1970s they were seen near Young Island in Lake Champlain and in 1981 35 birds were recorded. Today, the number of nesting cormorants on Lake Champlain averages in excess of 4,000 pairs,” an LCBP study indicates. “On Young and Four Brothers Islands cormorant guano has caused extensive defoliation which has negatively affected the nesting habitat for other birds.”

While under threat from invasive species overall a rich variety of life exists in Lake Champlain ranging from the microscopic to the megascopic.

Plankton, fish, turtles, snake, birds and mammals abound although their long-term survival will depend on water quality and human stewardship of this, Vermont’s greatest freshwater resource.

—The Eagle