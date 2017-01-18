Bold proposals welcome, but need to be coupled with mandate relief

× Expand Darren McGee Darren McGee- Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo January 09, 2017- Albany, NY- Governor Andrew Cuomo delivers his 2017 State of the State Address to the people of the Capital District and North Country at University at Albany.

Talk about ending with a bang.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last week the possible solution to a problem that has vexed Essex County for two decades:

The transformation of Frontier Town into a proposed Gateway to the Adirondacks.

Initial plans for the tourism hub call for the state to work with the private sector and the Open State Institute to create a visitors center, museum, retail space and connections to recreational trails that will ferry visitors into the surrounding wilderness and communities.

Lawmakers have said this is transformative — and we agree. In fact, we called for nearly the exact same proposal a year ago in an editorial.

Maybe great minds do think alike.

But it’s not a done deal: State lawmakers must now approve up to $32 million in state investment — a drop in the bucket when discussing a $155 billion spending plan that contains some supersized proposals.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo got this one right.

In fact, there’s a lot to love in the governor’s proposals, which range from funding for clean water and airport infrastructure to tax credits for childcare and upstate ridesharing.

New regulations to crack down on cyberattacks and fraud will help protect North Country residents, as will the increased measures to combat the heroin crisis and aid residents with recovery and ongoing treatment.

It’s also hard to object to continued investments in tourism infrastructure and the funding that will allow the completion of the Empire State Trail, a 750-mile network that would connect downstate visitors to Lake George and Ticonderoga and bring them up along the shoreline of Lake Champlain into Plattsburgh and through the northern envisions toward Canada.

It all seems like a new frontier for the Empire State, which is exciting.

Like the governor cheerfully said during his Albany speech:

Upstate matters!

But we also can’t help but wonder how he’s going to pay for all of it.

The state is heading into the darkest financial waters since Cuomo took office in 2011.

The economy is slowing. Sales and incoming tax receipts are declining, and the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, which seems all-but-certain as President-elect Donald Trump takes office this week, is slated to punch a big hole in the budget.

Current estimates have the state facing a $3.5 billion shortfall.

The governor also needs to be mindful of the costs for local governments, who are growing increasingly vocal about mandate relief, including when it comes to indigent defense and Medicaid.

Cuomo has made property tax relief a signature of his administration, and rolled out another proposal that will attempt to deepen the process by requiring county taxpayers to vote on consolidation plans.

That’s noble in sentiment. But the North County are pioneers in government reduction.

Just look no further than Essex County, where two of four villages have dissolved in the past three years.

Of course, the governor’s proposals are just that — a wish list.

It’s expected he will formally introduce his executive budget this week.

Hopefully our state lawmakers can balance some of the more glitzy initiatives while also being mindful of the localities that are howling for relief from the sidelines.

