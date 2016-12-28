Boreas classification process was flawed from the start

Regardless of where you stand on the classification of the Boreas Ponds Tract, on one point it seems everyone agrees — the state dropped the ball on adequately surveying what is there and presenting that information in a usable form so people could make a fact-based decision.

Just why that happened is open for interpretation.

But the results are indisputable:

The dearth of accurate information made available — like environmental impact statements and the exact location and condition of the man-made components in the tract — left the door ajar for inaccurate information to be disseminated.

As such, people were coerced to take a stand with half-truths.

There is no daylight between the two sides when it comes to this.

All seem to also agree that the process was rushed by the administration of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, leading both sides to believe it was internally biased from the start.

Interestingly, they are not the first to make that assumption.

Former APA Commissioner Richard Booth believes the process is flawed as well, a fact he made clear during his farewell speech last spring.

Instead of allowing a full, honest dialogue of the facts, Booth said the governor steered APA staff into presenting pre-determined conclusions.

He said the chief executive and his staff “rigidly controlled” the analysis APA staff were allowed to prepare and present to the commissioners and public during the hearing process.

That influenced public comment and prevented commissioners from making recommendations based on full disclosure, Booth contends.

The broader ramifications past the current debate, he said, is a precedent-setting discussion that may weaken the agency in the long run.

So is the Boreas Ponds Tract classification déjà vu all over again?

We will leave that conclusion to you, but something doesn’t smell quite right.

Take, for example, the point made by Access the Adirondacks that the roadways within the parcel weren’t laid out by APA staff until the sixth public hearing — after hundreds of people had already voiced an opinion.

Some attendees of the initial hearings no doubt did not even know roads existed — or certainly not to what extent they exist — pointed out Access member Jason Kemper, forcing members of the group to use their precious speaking time simply presenting the facts.

Across the aisle, members of BeWildNY pointed to trails nowhere near hikeable on APA maps and “phantom roads” that were listed as navigable — aged logging roads that had all but been overtaken by the forest.

Adirondack Council Executive Director Willie Janeway pointed out that council members sunk six inches into some roadways when attempting to navigate them with mountain bikes.

So did the governor have a preconceived notion for the parcel well before anyone had a chance to speak and held much of this information close to the vest?

Given the facts, it is hard to say he did not, which as Booth pointed out in March, is a slippery slope that undermines environmental safeguards and due process of allowing New Yorkers to chime in.

Either way, the stark reality is that none of this has been good for the process and has only served to stifle dialogue, drive people apart and widen our distrust in a transparent process.

Zooming out to examine the bigger picture, all of this could have most likely been averted if the state would just add a new classification allowing certain uses like mountain biking while slamming the door permanently on others altogether — including the use of ATVs.

Again, interestingly, Cuomo was against a similar measure during the classification of the Essex Chain Lakes Complex — another fact brought forth by Booth prior to his departure from the board.

As we’ve witnessed speaking with everyone involved, compromise can be attained, but not in a vacuum in which the decision has already been made.

That simply is not good for anyone.

Cuomo’s love for the Adirondacks is well-documented — and sincere.

The governor seldom leaves the state, and the fact that the chief executive chooses to vacation here year after year over more exotic locales speaks volumes.

In fact, the governor’s public schedule had him Essex County this week. While his itinerary was not made public, we hope he spent some time on the ground in Boreas to get a true lay of the landscape and walks away with the proper understanding to make an informed and fact-based decision.

The Sun Community News Editorial Board is comprised of Dan Alexander, John Gereau and Pete DeMola.