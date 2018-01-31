Boreas decision a win for compromise — but work remains

× Expand Photo provided/Adirondack Park Agency Map 6 - Boreas Ponds Tract Alternative 2B The Adirondack Park Agency has announced a proposed alternative plan for the Boreas Ponds Tract that will cleave the 20,578-acre parcel in North Hudson down the middle. Stakeholders are largely calling the decision a compromise solution.

The Adirondack Park Agency has reached a verdict on the long-awaited decision on how to classify the Boreas Ponds Tract.

The state agency announced last week a proposed alternative plan that will cleave the 20,578-acre parcel down the middle, allowing for both Wild Forest and Wilderness.

Stakeholders have largely praised what’s been branded as a compromise solution.

We agree.

Connecting Dix Mountain and High Peaks will create the third-largest wilderness east of the Mississippi River, allowing environmental groups to celebrate a keystone achievement — albeit not as large as they hoped.

Under the proposed plan, the pristine ponds at the center of the parcel will see a wilderness buffer, a measure that will rope off the ponds to motorized access.

And it’s a “clean classification” that avoids the jigsaw-like partition of the Essex Chain of Lakes, a haphazard determination green groups have argued has limited their appeal to outdoor adventurers.

Local governments are buoyed about the prospects of recreational offerings that will throw a lifeline to the touch-and-go economy, as well as provide ample access for the disabled and aging sportsmen.

The majority of Gulf Brook Road will remain open, and the prospects of a snowmobile trail around the southern portion of the property should be enticing enough for the area hoteliers, restaurants and taverns who depend on snowbound visitors help them through the lean winter months.

If formally approved on Friday by the APA, the plan will be sent to the governor for his signature.

Finding the sweet spot between environmental stewardship and economic development underpins all discourse in the Adirondacks.

How to classify the former timberlands has been a lightning rod ever since the Nature Conservancy bought the parcels in 2012 and sold them to the state four years later.

The discussion reopened old battlelines during the public comment process, threatening to upend years of a more civil public discourse that has recently characterized land use discussions in the Adirondack Park.

We endorsed Alternative 1 in an editorial in December 2016, and the state’s preferred option, Alternative 2B, comes close.

At the same time, we admitted that many of the arguments made a by coalition of environmental groups had merit, including the danger posed by invasive species to the precious namesake ponds at the center of the parcel.