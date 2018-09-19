Broadband public meetings needed

× Expand Photo provided Communication between the state Broadband Program Office and local officials has been rocky for years. A series of public meetings may help to break the stalemate.

Here we go again.

After a brief reprieve, local lawmakers are again duking it out with the state agency overseeing New York’s universal broadband build-out effort.

The concerns of local officials have shifted since the state rolled out the program in 2015.

While town supervisors were once worried about locations in their communities being left out of the grant process as a result of flawed data, their concerns have since morphed into a broader latticework of suspicion and skepticism.

With the final round of the $670 million in state and federal subsidies to providers announced in January, lawmakers continue to seek clarity on numerous components.

They’re seeking clarification on which regulatory structure will remain after the state declares victory and providers complete work at the end of next year.

They’d like details on how the state Public Service Commission’s tentative eviction of Charter earlier this summer will portend for their constituents awaiting service.

And they want to know which other funding mechanisms will be available to fill in the remaining gaps — if there are any.

All valid questions.

While their concerns have shifted over time, one constant has remained:

Communication issues.

For local officials, these unanswered questions are akin to threads of doubt and suspicion being woven into that latticework, strands that are becoming increasingly becoming difficult to untangle.

We editorialized in April 2017 that localities and the state Broadband Program Office needed to improve their avenues of communication.

But since then, it’s been one step forward, two steps back.

For instance, a pair of forums held earlier this year between local officials, providers and state brass in Willsboro and North Creek served as somewhat of a kumbaya moment that resulted in a feeling of progress.

But that goodwill proved to be short-lived and suffered a series of setbacks — including a poorly-publicized public hearing on build-out efforts that reignited transparency concerns among lawmakers.

Several members of the public attended a rescheduled event last month in Elizabethtown — with some coming as far away as Thurman — but were frustrated they could not have their commonsense questions addressed.

Lawmakers were upset they couldn’t answer them, leading to a vicious cycle.

Meanwhile, the state fumed at what they perceived to be another black mark on the program.

Finally, a Saranac Lake-based non-profit stepped forward and offered to serve as a conduit between local lawmakers and the state.

Kudos to that non-profit, AdkAction.

We also commend the Essex County Board of Supervisors and officials across the Adirondack Park for being a forceful and constant voice in ensuring the state meets their pledge to provide high-speed broadband to every state resident.

These local officials are not being unreasonable.

We don’t think anyone is saying the $154 million in public investment to serve North Country locations isn’t a game-changer, and isn’t appreciated by local officials.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again:

The state deserves credit for their ambitious broadband program.

The voices of local officials just happen to be the loudest statewide because they represent the areas most poised to benefit from this program — including communities that would likely wither up and blow away without the investment.

Pointing out flaws in the broadband program shouldn’t be interpreted as a hostile gesture.

This isn’t a zero-sum game.

But we also said nearly 18 months ago local officials needed to do more than counterpunch.

“A better idea for local governments is to form a regional broadband task force,” we wrote.

They haven’t done that yet, and also deserve to be knocked for their lack of action — particularly considering their concerns have piled up like bumper cars.

While the sessions in North Creek and Willsboro were beneficial — and groundbreaking as state officials rightly pointed out — providers and state officials only discussed issues from the local level, not a broader context.

The state needs to continue to address concerns publicly on a regional basis.

So should the providers, who are the ones ultimately conducting the build-outs.

We suggest a series of regional meetings in the areas best served by the initiative, including the Adirondacks and western New York.

Doing so will give local officials and the public the opportunity to have all of their questions answered.

Because as Essex County officials have said, this is not an abstract concept, but has become personal for New Yorkers.