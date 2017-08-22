Burlington’s boondoggle

The fate of taxpayer-owned Burlington Telecom will likely be decided Aug. 28 as city officials secretly negotiate with four finalists in what has been a long and drawn-out bidding process. The rocky road to the city finally shedding itself of this boondoggle has taken nearly a decade.

“Owing the city $17 million in borrowed funds ok’ed by former Mayor Bob Kiss procured to keep the utility from going belly-up, plus a $33 million lawsuit by Citibank which ultimately precipitated the sale now underway, led to Moody’s 2010 downgrading its financial rating of the city and the international airport, but later upgraded.

Ultimately ordered to offload the company and shed itself of multi-million dollar debt by Vermont’s Public Service Board, the city issued a request for proposals for interested telecom suitors — but with one unusual stipulation: Big telecom corporations with deep pockets, such as AT&T, Verizon and Comcast, need not apply.

But during the search for a suitor which the elite group of city officials will deem best to wear the glass slippers, they have dug in their heels to prevent a large corporation with deep pockets from taking over the organization. Big telecom firms just don’t suit the likes of Burlington Telecom Advisorry Board (BTAB) members and the mayor.

"We weren't going to sell this to national telecom company," BTAB's David Provost said.

Provost has said on several occasions that the public will eventually learn the identities of the four LOI finalists. “I cannot and will not share… who those (LOIs) are from… (but) the city council will have a public part of the process so the public can see who the finalists are,” according to Provost. Yet one suitor, called Keep BT Local, a cooperative created by residents to assume the operation of Burlington Telecom, is the only LOI to have revealed its involvement (although it is unknown if Keep BT Local is among the finalists).

Despite public pronouncements, Burlington’s Mayor Weinberger appears reluctant to let go complete control of Burlington Telecom. He talks like an executive unwilling to show his cards or let go entirely.

“You can appreciate the city where it holds the information…,” Weinberger said during a televised city council meeting on July 21. “(It) gives us real leverage and get(s) a strong outcome… where the city, if it chooses to, can still have an equity position in the entity going forward.”

The Editor