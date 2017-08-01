Can crowdfunding save Aurora School?

× Expand Photo provided Middlebury's Aurora School is at a crossroads: due to low enrollments, it will not be able to operate in its current form in 2017-18.

From the editor

It's always sad when a local school is on the brink, that's why the Eagle hopes that efforts to save Aurora School in Middlebury will succeed despite the odds.

Aurora School reached the crossroads earlier this year: due to low enrollments, it will not be able to operate in its current form in 2017-18. Some teachers and students have already left the school.

Aurora officials and parents are raising funds, via crowdfunding via the website Youcaring.com, to support a new program at the school for 2017-18. The funds would cover Aurora Learning Services, which would offer educational programming such as Camp Aurora, Latin, English, computer programming, and field science experiences to elementary and middle school students and homeschoolers.

The funds would also alleviate some current debt at the school, and make possible a reopening of Aurora as an independent school in future years. The fundraising goal is $25,000. Considering what some public schools spend in an academic year, $25,000 doesn't sound like much, yet for a small place like Aurora it is a daunting goal to reach.

While it seems like a tall order to save a small school that receives no outside help, we think even a modest $5 or $10 donation could make all the difference.

For crowdfunding details to save Aurora School, see: https://www.youcaring.com/auroraschool-829123.

The Eagle