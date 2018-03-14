Candidate’s apathy poses interesting question: Should reporters vote?

File photo
Democratic congressional candidate Dylan Ratigan has never voted. Should he be raked over the coals?
Democratic congressional candidate Dylan Ratigan has never voted in his life.
It’s an issue that has quickly defined his nascent campaign.
The first-time candidate readily admitted his lack of civic engagement to reporters ahead of his campaign rollout last month, and acknowledged his apathy will be a cudgel with which his opponents will use to bash him.
He’s not wrong.
Ratigan, 45, has taken heat from his opponents, local residents, newspaper editorial boards and reporters alike, at least one of whom seemed incredulous at his bombastic press conference in Saranac Lake last month and grilled him accordingly.
Ratigan has copped to his apathy.
“I was wrong in my belief that I could express my point of view relative to the political activity of this economy through journalism and through business,” said Ratigan, a former cable news host and financial reporter.
“I was sorely mistaken.”
We’re as high-minded as the next person when it comes to expressing your constitutional rights, and have repeatedly pleaded with readers to go to the polls in state, local and federal elections.
But Ratigan brings up a valid point:
What he appeared to be trying to say, perhaps inelegantly, is that he viewed his contribution to society through the prism of his reporting gig as wholly adequate.
All news reporters see themselves as warriors chasing some type of noble truth, and many of them find meaning in furthering some type of change, whether speaking truth to injustice or correcting some type of societal wrong.
On the other hand, we must balance this with being neutral, and shouldn’t be pushing an agenda.
To admit doing so — even when manning a desk at a left-leaning cable news station like the MSNBC — is an admission that networks are somewhat biased.
That bias, of course, is a chief tool used to undermine support in the media daily, most maddeningly, when partisans dismiss reporting as fake or fraudulent simply due to a source they may find illegitimate.
So in a way, while Ratigan has somewhat hemmed himself in, his admission brings up another point that should also be considered:
Should political reporters make their political preferences public?
And further, should they even vote in the races they cover?
Much ink has been spilled on the subject with writers opining on every conceivable angle over the years.
Obviously the decision to vote is an extremely personal and complex one, and asking anyone to justify that rationale publicly is asking them to strip back and expose a deeply intimate and personal set of values.
But Ratigan is now no longer a private citizen, but rather a political candidate seeking your support.
It’s fair to pose those questions to Ratigan, but the broader context should not be lost.
Voting is a sacred duty, so is covering the news objectively.
After all, we’re supposed to be the gatekeepers.
Objectivity is the chief pillar underpinning our jobs. But we also believe it is possible to balance professional responsibilities with our civic ones.
Voter disenfranchisement has been endlessly dissected since a shock upset swept the current occupant of the White House into office in 2016.
Perhaps a candidate who has willingly sat out the process has more to offer the public discussion than we think.
Ratigan shouldn’t be given a pass, but his admission isn’t a deal-breaker, either.