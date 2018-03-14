Candidate’s apathy poses interesting question: Should reporters vote?

× Expand File photo Democratic congressional candidate Dylan Ratigan has never voted. Should he be raked over the coals?

Democratic congressional candidate Dylan Ratigan has never voted in his life.

It’s an issue that has quickly defined his nascent campaign.

The first-time candidate readily admitted his lack of civic engagement to reporters ahead of his campaign rollout last month, and acknowledged his apathy will be a cudgel with which his opponents will use to bash him.

He’s not wrong.

Ratigan, 45, has taken heat from his opponents, local residents, newspaper editorial boards and reporters alike, at least one of whom seemed incredulous at his bombastic press conference in Saranac Lake last month and grilled him accordingly.

Ratigan has copped to his apathy.

“I was wrong in my belief that I could express my point of view relative to the political activity of this economy through journalism and through business,” said Ratigan, a former cable news host and financial reporter.

“I was sorely mistaken.”

We’re as high-minded as the next person when it comes to expressing your constitutional rights, and have repeatedly pleaded with readers to go to the polls in state, local and federal elections.

But Ratigan brings up a valid point:

What he appeared to be trying to say, perhaps inelegantly, is that he viewed his contribution to society through the prism of his reporting gig as wholly adequate.

All news reporters see themselves as warriors chasing some type of noble truth, and many of them find meaning in furthering some type of change, whether speaking truth to injustice or correcting some type of societal wrong.

On the other hand, we must balance this with being neutral, and shouldn’t be pushing an agenda.

To admit doing so — even when manning a desk at a left-leaning cable news station like the MSNBC — is an admission that networks are somewhat biased.

That bias, of course, is a chief tool used to undermine support in the media daily, most maddeningly, when partisans dismiss reporting as fake or fraudulent simply due to a source they may find illegitimate.

So in a way, while Ratigan has somewhat hemmed himself in, his admission brings up another point that should also be considered: