Chain migration and Vermont

MIDDLEBURY | According to Roy Beck of Washington, D.C.-based Numbers USA, “Every time President Trump tweets that any DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) deal has to include the elimination of chain migration and the Visa lottery, he’s speaking the mind of most Americans who say they are likely to vote in this fall’s midterm elections, according to a new poll that NumbersUSA commissioned.”

This is not surprising to many silent Vermonters who are concerned about illegal immigration and the State of Vermont’s defiance regarding the issue.

A December NumbersUSA survey shows that by nearly a 2-to-1 margin, likely voters echoed Trump: “Any legalization of young-adult illegal immigrants should include an end to chain migration of extended family members beyond spouse and minor children.”

Many silent Vermonters appear to agree, too.

Here’s the survey question posed by Beck’s group and Pulse Opinion Research (results had a margin of sampling error of 3 percentage points): “If Congress decides to pass a bill to give young-adult illegal immigrants lifetime work permits and a path to citizenship, should the bill allow illegal immigrants to petition to obtain lifetime work permits for their extended families, or should the bill include an end to Chain Migration of extended families?”

The results are surprising.

Thirty two percent said allow work permits for extended families;

Fifty seven percent said include an end to Chain Migration of extended families;

Twelve percent of responders were not sure.

“By far more than a 2-to-1 margin, likely voters also said any legalization deal should require employers to use E-Verify to keep them from enticing future illegal immigration by giving jobs to illegal foreign workers,” according to Beck.

And it appears twice as many U.S. voters want to eliminate the Visa lottery as want to keep it.

We’d like to know how Gov. Phil Scott and Vermont legislators would respond to the Numbers USA survey question?

-The Eagle