As John F. Kennedy said, “Change is the law of life and those who only look to the past and present are certain to miss the future.”

With that said, I would like to express my greatest gratitude to our valued readers and advertisers during a time of change. There have been many modifications here at The Vermont Eagle over the past year including myself taking over the leadership as general manager. As you may have read last week, a new editor was announced. It is with my sincerest apologies to say that Alycia is not able to fulfill the position any longer. Her journey with us was short lived but as we move into another transition I want to express the future of The Vermont Eagle is still shining bright as your local source of community news.

“It isn’t what we say or think that defines us, but what we do.” Jane Austin’s quote is one to live by. Moving into my fourth year of employment here at the Eagle, I am proud to say that I have been able to bring my creativity into the paper featuring fun contests including The Battle of the Burgers, Children’s Coloring Contests, April Fool’s and more. I find much value in engaging the community in the newspaper. My creativity also evolved into great pull out booklets including an informative Breast Cancer booklet, Holiday Guide and the new 2017 Eagle Calendar you will find inserted in the newspaper soon! As I plan the yearly specials, I think you will enjoy what we have in store for you this year.

Albert Einstein said it right, “Creativity is intelligence having fun.” As my mind explored new ways to give our readers something more then just your typical news, Our State Vermont was introduced. This quarterly magazine gives our readers a chance to learn about Vermont topics such as the Gold Rush - bet you didn’t know there was gold in Vermont! The magazine offers a great community calendar, dining guide, DIY Projects and much more. Our spring edition will be on stands in March so be sure to grab a copy!

Everyone at the Vermont Eagle is excited to start a fresh New Year. I hope you all continue to enjoy our newspaper, magazine and great specials we provide. Great things are ahead!

I hope 2017 brings you and your families joy and happiness.