City is in crisis — and the mayor knows it

File photo
The mood at City Hall is dark. Both residents and City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read need to chart a more sustainable course forward.
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read claims the city is not in crisis.
But it is.
The city is in a state of spiritual, fiscal and existential despair to an extent not seen since the closure of the Plattsburgh Air Force Base two decades ago.
It’s evidenced by the conspiratorial mood at City Hall, which is still reeling after numerous cuts.
It’s evidenced by the gaping dispute with the Town of Plattsburgh over revenues from a local power plant.
And it’s evident by the recent wave of retirements and resignations, including Councilwoman Becky Kasper, Director of Community Development Paul DeDominicas, Plattsburgh City Police Chief Ken Parkinson, Chief Water Control Plant Operator David Powell and most recently, Downtown Revitalization Initiative Coordinator Joel Wood, who put in his papers last week.
Kasper called the environment at City Hall a “tyranny of despair,” a depiction that’s certain to become a iconic soundbite.
But certainly not an enviable one.
All of these employees have been lauded by their colleagues as dedicated, civic-minded people.
This is more than just growing pains.
Despite the upheaval, Read has attempted to put a positive spin on the developments.
“If anybody’s morale suffers, it’s because they’ve been lead to believe there’s no plan, but there’s actually very good plans in place,” Read assured lawmakers last Thursday. “I do remind all of our employees and our department heads that we do have an open door policy. Anybody can come see me anytime.”
Read largely attempted to attribute much of the dourness to social media, as well as former city employees still smarting over last summer’s cutbacks.
“I regret that there are disaffected individuals with obvious grudges or higher ambitions that want to create problems rather than solve some of the things that are challenging us,” Read said.
We agree social media can be brutal, and every claim should be taken with a healthy dose of skepticism.
But the mayor’s comments are also rather dismissive considering there are well-respected sources circulating those same viewpoints and concerns over the city’s future in private discussions that have since been made public.
The mayor’s deflection is an emerging pattern we’ve found troubling:
Blame the town.
Blame disaffected department heads.
Blame social media.
Blame anonymous naysayers.
Read is besieged on all sides, there’s no doubt about it.
And the challenges are literal as well as figurative, considering the city is still digging out from a flood that displaced dozens of families and led to direct state intervention.
To his credit, the mayor has been dealt an exceedingly difficult hand, and he’s doing everything to course-correct the city’s trajectory, which appears to have been on cruise control for years.
It’s like moving a cruise ship.
But we’ve heard some real, legitimate concerns over the city’s future, and all of them shouldn’t be chalked up to rabble-rousing.
Doing so appears to delegitimize the real issues facing the city and the folks sounding the alarm bells.
It should be noted these personnel resignations have concrete impacts — like the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative program, for instance.
This local keystone of state efforts to reignite the moribund upstate economy is effectively leaderless as it reaches a critical juncture.
With a divided Common Council, it’s now critical more than ever to wipe away some of this dysfunction — not perpetuate it.
But while Read is leading the administrative side of the city, the future of the Lake City should really be the concern of everyone.
We saw how a group of impassioned students at SUNY Plattsburgh mobilized last week to demand change offer a horrific message was posted on social media.
City taxpayers should do the same.
Rather than offer backhanded comments on social media, show up at City Hall and keep your lawmakers on task.
If you’re disaffected, publicly demand change.
The same should be true for councilors:
Rather than trust that the mayor knows more than you, raise your concerns and doubts in a public setting.
This reflects well on lawmakers, generates a more thoughtful public debate and inspires independent thinking on these issues so critical to the city’s survival.