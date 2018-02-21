City is in crisis — and the mayor knows it

× Expand File photo The mood at City Hall is dark. Both residents and City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read need to chart a more sustainable course forward.

City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read claims the city is not in crisis.

But it is.

The city is in a state of spiritual, fiscal and existential despair to an extent not seen since the closure of the Plattsburgh Air Force Base two decades ago.

It’s evidenced by the conspiratorial mood at City Hall, which is still reeling after numerous cuts.

It’s evidenced by the gaping dispute with the Town of Plattsburgh over revenues from a local power plant.

And it’s evident by the recent wave of retirements and resignations, including Councilwoman Becky Kasper, Director of Community Development Paul DeDominicas, Plattsburgh City Police Chief Ken Parkinson, Chief Water Control Plant Operator David Powell and most recently, Downtown Revitalization Initiative Coordinator Joel Wood, who put in his papers last week.

Kasper called the environment at City Hall a “tyranny of despair,” a depiction that’s certain to become a iconic soundbite.

But certainly not an enviable one.

All of these employees have been lauded by their colleagues as dedicated, civic-minded people.

This is more than just growing pains.

Despite the upheaval, Read has attempted to put a positive spin on the developments.

“If anybody’s morale suffers, it’s because they’ve been lead to believe there’s no plan, but there’s actually very good plans in place,” Read assured lawmakers last Thursday. “I do remind all of our employees and our department heads that we do have an open door policy. Anybody can come see me anytime.”

Read largely attempted to attribute much of the dourness to social media, as well as former city employees still smarting over last summer’s cutbacks.

“I regret that there are disaffected individuals with obvious grudges or higher ambitions that want to create problems rather than solve some of the things that are challenging us,” Read said.

We agree social media can be brutal, and every claim should be taken with a healthy dose of skepticism.

But the mayor’s comments are also rather dismissive considering there are well-respected sources circulating those same viewpoints and concerns over the city’s future in private discussions that have since been made public.

The mayor’s deflection is an emerging pattern we’ve found troubling: