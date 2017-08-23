City should reform charter to ensure employee voices are protected

× Expand File photo The City of Plattsburgh should revise their charter to better facilitate communication between department heads and the Common Council.

All eyes are on the City of Plattsburgh as it attempts to right its sinking fiscal ship.

The city’s financial troubles have been well-documented.

An over reliance on fund balance and a pattern of deficit spending has left the Lake City’s finances in shambles and in danger of being declared fiscally stressed by the state.

As a remedy, Mayor Colin Read has mapped out a combination of shared services with the county and spending and staff reductions paired with a 2.8 percent tax increase.

Doing so, the mayor surmises, will be enough for the city to turn a corner.

Read introduced his proposed 2018 budget last month, and the Plattsburgh Common Council has until January to finalize revisions.

The freshman mayor hasn’t minced words.

The city, he said, is at a “once in a generation” crossroads and staying on the current course will find the city “marooned on the shoals in treacherous fiscal seas.”

Read is correct that the city is headed towards an iceberg: Among other pending settlements, projected payouts to the city’s fire department union may cost up to $3.3 million within several years, and immediate opportunities to increase revenue are non-existent.

The Common Council voted to eliminate four departments last month, and Read is asking councilors to consider further reductions, bringing the city more in line to those with similar populations.

We look forward to seeing what else councilors come up with.

But we feel that the Common Council perhaps did not have as much information as they should have owing to a structural flaw in the city’s charter.

Article III, C3-9 B limits interactions between city employees and councilors. With the exception of inquiries, all supervision and direction must run through the mayor.

The original intent seems innocent enough:

Any successful organization requires streamlined management, and city employees shouldn’t receive conflicting direction from multiple sources.

But we can’t help but feel as if this lack of regular interaction may have a chilling effect on communication, leading to a reduced understanding by councilors as to how these departments actually function.

As they are well aware, the Common Council controls their fate. But discussions at Common Council meetings this summer have indicated lawmakers lack a comprehensive perspective when it comes to their overall functioning.