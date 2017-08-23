City should reform charter to ensure employee voices are protected

File photo
The City of Plattsburgh should revise their charter to better facilitate communication between department heads and the Common Council.
All eyes are on the City of Plattsburgh as it attempts to right its sinking fiscal ship.
The city’s financial troubles have been well-documented.
An over reliance on fund balance and a pattern of deficit spending has left the Lake City’s finances in shambles and in danger of being declared fiscally stressed by the state.
As a remedy, Mayor Colin Read has mapped out a combination of shared services with the county and spending and staff reductions paired with a 2.8 percent tax increase.
Doing so, the mayor surmises, will be enough for the city to turn a corner.
Read introduced his proposed 2018 budget last month, and the Plattsburgh Common Council has until January to finalize revisions.
The freshman mayor hasn’t minced words.
The city, he said, is at a “once in a generation” crossroads and staying on the current course will find the city “marooned on the shoals in treacherous fiscal seas.”
Read is correct that the city is headed towards an iceberg: Among other pending settlements, projected payouts to the city’s fire department union may cost up to $3.3 million within several years, and immediate opportunities to increase revenue are non-existent.
The Common Council voted to eliminate four departments last month, and Read is asking councilors to consider further reductions, bringing the city more in line to those with similar populations.
We look forward to seeing what else councilors come up with.
But we feel that the Common Council perhaps did not have as much information as they should have owing to a structural flaw in the city’s charter.
Article III, C3-9 B limits interactions between city employees and councilors. With the exception of inquiries, all supervision and direction must run through the mayor.
The original intent seems innocent enough:
Any successful organization requires streamlined management, and city employees shouldn’t receive conflicting direction from multiple sources.
But we can’t help but feel as if this lack of regular interaction may have a chilling effect on communication, leading to a reduced understanding by councilors as to how these departments actually function.
As they are well aware, the Common Council controls their fate. But discussions at Common Council meetings this summer have indicated lawmakers lack a comprehensive perspective when it comes to their overall functioning.
We saw this with the abolishment of the engineering department.
The mayor told lawmakers that engineering duties could be taken over by other city-employed engineers in the city.
But they cannot.
The prospective replacements are not civil engineers: they’re electrical and non-certified engineers, and are therefore not qualified to take on the abolished department’s duties.
This could lead to a disproportionate leaning on expensive contract services.
The knowledge gap only widens in the event department heads are excused or absent from meetings, putting them at a disadvantage when it comes to ensuring their survival.
To be clear: Councilors aren’t restricted from speaking to employees.
But they are discouraged from one on one interactions, and must also follow a strict regimen governing contact with employees, including email correspondence and guidelines for facilitating individual meetings.
Under our interpretation, what this effectively means is that if a councilor has a question about how a vote may impact a department, they cannot obtain information outside of the weekly meeting.
In addition to fostering a culture of surface-level understanding, this arrangement forces the council to have blind trust in the mayor when it comes to budget planning.
Read ran on a platform of fiscal accountability and public participation.
We believe him when he says he is honest about fulfilling those campaign promises.
But in order to foster a responsible budget planning process, this section of the city charter should be standardized and a new system be established to better coordinate discussion between city officials.
Doing so will ensure lawmakers are armed all the facts when faced with difficult votes.
Considering peoples’ livelihoods are at stake, they deserve nothing less.