Cobb’s problems deeper than fundraising woes

× Expand File photo Tedra Cobb has been struggling to effectively parry attacks by the Stefanik campaign.

You may have seen the TV ads.

Tedra Cobb, who is challenging Rep. Elise Stefanik in the midterm elections, is a “Cuomo clone” who voted to raise taxes 20 times as a St. Lawrence County legislator, resulting in the “Taxin’ Tedra” sobriquet.

Both claims are tenuous.

Some of Cobb’s votes to raise taxes were procedural precursors to tax increases.

And the candidate was appointed to the state Committee on Open Government by Eliot Spitzer — not Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

It’s politics as usual.

The daily newspapers in New York’s 21st Congressional District are in a lather — but for the wrong reasons.

Watertown Daily Times editor Perry White said Cobb “has been unable to beat this list of falsehoods into the ground” because of a lack of financial firepower.

Stefanik entered the summer with $1.7 million compared to Cobb’s $93,000.

As a result, the Cobb campaign is reduced to “answering strident and persistent television advertising with press releases,” White wrote.

It’s a strategy he likened to “pitting a platoon of soldiers armed with rifles up against a company of opponents armed with howitzers, rocket-propelled grenades and flamethrowers.”

The Post-Star’s Editorial Board also bemoaned the fundraising disadvantage.

“If you’ve been wondering why (Cobb) seems to have been quiet all summer and failed to respond to attacks in ads run by her opponent,” wrote the editorial board last week, “Cobb can’t afford to buy ads of her own.”

The editorial board suggested public financing of elections to level the playing field.

“Challengers should be given at least a fighting chance,” the Post-Star sniffed.

White and Post-Star aren’t wrong in that candidates able to accept gobs of money from corporate and individual donors have an advantage.

But pinning a sagging campaign directly to the role of money in politics is a cop-out and an oversimplification that glides over Cobb’s own flaws as a candidate.

For starters, that argument does not take into account the string of victories this spring by insurgent candidates running shoestring campaigns.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez toppled Rep. Joe Crowley, widely seen as a successor to Nancy Pelosi, in a Democratic primary in June.

The upset set off shockwaves through state and national politics, and Ocasio-Cortez is being hailed as the future of her party.

Ocasio-Cortez was outspent 18-to-1.

Cobb is fond of comparing herself to Conor Lamb, the former Marine who carved out a razor-thin win in a special election for an open House seat in Pennsylvania.

Conservative outside groups outspent their liberal counterparts by 6 to 1.

How to account for their victories?

It’s more than just fundraising.

Consider this:

Cobb isn’t flat-footed in combating the Stefanik campaign’s ads because she has no money, but rather because she is a weak candidate.

And it is likely because of this chronic weakness that fundraising is anemic and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has decided to stay on the sidelines.

Cobb has run an existentially flawed campaign in the sense that while she has made the race a referendum on Stefanik’s voting record, she has declined to offer her own policy solutions as an alternative, instead preferring to rely on “core values” over concrete ideas.

Cobb dodged specifics at the string of candidate forums earlier this year in favor of generalities, which is easy when you have nearly a dozen opponents.

She skims over specifics in interviews.

And the issues section of her website is devoid of details, instead containing the type of bland pablum and fuzzy keywords used by both political parties as placeholders.

Cobb has largely escaped scrutiny for her lack of substance.

She’s riding the tailwinds of an energized Democratic base who loathes President Trump and Stefanik with equal vitriol and will likely vote Team Blue regardless of who the candidate is.

This election cycle has ultimately been a disappointment and disservice to voters because they are being deprived of what should have been a substantive policy-rich discussion of the issues.

We agree with Cobb that Stefanik should be held accountable for controversial votes.

But her criticisms need to be paired with alternative solutions or policy positions of her own, and the inability to do so is the equivalent of lobbing spitballs from the back of the classroom.

Money does control politics. But it’s the lack of policy and ability to articulate a clear vision for the district that presents the largest threat to Cobb’s candidacy — not the lack of a war chest.

Stefanik and Cobb will square off in three debates in October with Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn.

We look forward to a policy discussion that will help educate voters — not an endless rehashing of empty rhetoric on “core values” or the misleading attacks proffered by the Stefanik campaign.