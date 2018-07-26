Common Ground Alliance sets good example for leadership

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola Stakeholders discuss overuse issues at the Common Ground Alliance Forum held last week in Lake Placid.

We encountered a fleeting phenomenon last week:

Civil discussion.

It was almost uncanny.

Hundreds of people from across the Adirondacks gathered at the Lake Placid Golf Club House to discuss some of the most pressing issues facing the region, including workforce development, overuse in the High Peaks and the perennial question of how to attract young people to sustain our struggling communities.

There were no screaming matches, hurt feelings, fistfights or resentful diatribes.

Twenty years ago, some of these people wouldn’t have been caught dead sitting across from one another (and would have been ostracized by their peers if they had, one attendee wryly remarked).

It’s easy to scoff at some of the soaring rhetoric coming out of this year’s Common Ground Alliance, but the annual event is an exercise in what can be possible once people set aside their egos and agendas and come together for the common good.

The result is a fascinating intellectual laboratory that has tangible, measurable results, stakeholders say.

Common Ground, for instance, has been credited by state officials for planting the seed for many current policies — including some of the overuse safeguards implemented by the state Department of Environmental Conservation earlier this month in the wake of the region’s explosion in popularity as a tourist destination.

Other discussion topics at this year’s installment included how to navigate climate change, how to best balance recreational opportunities with new state land acquisitions and the challenges facing vacation destinations.

Following small group sessions, attendees were required to craft at least one concrete legislative solution to present for future consideration.

Stakeholders then briefed attendees on their action items.

Tension underpins all relationships in the Adirondack Park.

Our communities must balance environmental protection with economic growth.

We must navigate the fault line between those advocating for a regional approach for promotion and development versus those committed to retaining their parochial fiefdoms.

Local officials grapple regularly with state bureaucracy, while the schism between tourists and full-time residents characterizes any vacation community.

But attendees acknowledged in order to move the needle forward on these issues, they need to work together.

The refreshing model offered by Adirondack North Country Association and the Adirondack Foundation should be emulated statewide and at the national level, where lawmakers and the White House continue to be entrenched in toxic political warfare to the detriment of everyone but themselves.