Community buy-in needed for sustained mountain biking sucess

The mountain biking community is riding high after a series of recent developments have put the area on the map as a premier destination.

An updated amendment to a state land use plan has paved the way to develop nearly five miles of new mountain biking trails in Wilmington.

State and local governments are working with the private sector to harness the growing interest in the activity and develop collaborative models to continue to develop and strengthen the sport’s foothold in the Adirondack Park.

The state has acknowledged the importance of the sport in generating tourism — including Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whose office took the rare step earlier this month of promoting travel to the region in a press release designed solely for that purpose.

All of this seems to have paid off.

“National Geographic” last month featured the area in its list of America’s 20 Best Mountain Bike Towns.

Wilmington in Essex County was just one of only two northeastern U.S. communities featured.

That’s a huge boost for the region, which has worked hard to get to this point.

The accolades come after stakeholders at a conference in Lake Placid this spring said the entire Adirondack Park has the potential to be a premiere mountain biking destination, rivaling New Hampshire and Vermont.

In doing so, the sport can be a main driver of economic development.

We’d love to see this expand across the North Country.

Wouldn’t it be great if riders could start in Saranac Lake, ride through Keene and Elizabethtown and continue to Lake George?

But it can’t happen without a blueprint.

Thankfully we already have one.

The partnership forged between Wilmington, the DEC, the Adirondack Mountain Club and the Barkeater Trails Alliance (BETA), among other groups, is the type of community-based approach that should be emulated everywhere.

BETA has been the driving force in establishing trail systems in Wilmington, Lake Placid and Saranac Lake.

The other agencies aid with land access, construction and maintenance.

BETA has also lobbied for a series of proposals in the proposed Saranac Lakes Wild Forest Unit Management Plan that would construct 35 miles of mountain bike trails in the Tri-Lakes region, much of which would connect to current community trail systems and the Adirondack Rail Trail.

But while the Adirondack Park already has a lot going for it — namely its gold-plated status as a vacation destination — mountain biking as a specific industry still faces hurdles, according to the Northern Forest Center.

Infrastructure remains inconsistent. There’s a dearth of trails, and many that do exist aren’t up to the standards deemed acceptable by fickle bikers.

Funding is a crapshoot, and there is a lack of understanding in the public sector when it comes to leveraging municipal assets to create desirable destinations.

Furthermore, there aren’t enough businesses — places like brewpubs and burger joints — to accommodate bikers once they’ve completed the day’s riding.

This means the Adirondack Park remains a tough sell for the lucrative market.

To really give the concept wings, the region should develop a community-based strategy.

That includes bringing existing infrastructure up to professional standards.

We need strong elements to pull together efforts into a unified organizational umbrella, including marketing and branding work.

Funds are also needed to help the state and groups like BETA to wean themselves away from an over-reliance on volunteers.

Localities should also take a serious approach in examining how they can foster this sport, making it a regular agenda item when discussing economic development.

Private trail networks should allow mountain bikers to use their infrastructure. Doing so would help diversify circuits and offer more than reliance on state lands.

This should be a no brainer considering the infrastructure already exists — especially in the Champlain Valley.

And some state investment would be helpful.

Groups like BETA say dedicated trail crews would go a long way in allowing them to grow their networks and remain competitive with other markets.

As as other emerging local groups take a message from their playbook, it would behoof the state to make this a priority — especially as they’re pumping tens of millions of economic development funds into the region each year.