Considering H.538

A Vermont “state of the state” legislative forum was held at Burr & Burton Academy in Manchester last week; it provided grist for some of the best, common-sense angles of attack to our state’s many problems I’ve heard in years.

The public forum, hosted by the Republican Party of Bennington County, included two moderate to liberal Democrat legislators, a first-term Republican lawmaker, and Manchester’s pragmatic chief of police. Forum discussion points ranged from taxes to the drug crisis.

Of special note to this editor was the fact that Bennington County’s legislators seemed to be on the same page at least when it came to statewide business development, youth retention, job creation, and too much state spending. (Can the same be said for Addison and Rutland legislators?)

Every year legislators discuss Vermont’s ominous “budget gap”. Well, last week’s forum was no exception to the rule.

“The ‘budget gap’ is what the situation would be if we tried to do exactly what we did this year in the new fiscal year including covering rising costs from various sources,” said economist Rep. Dr. Cyndia Browning (D). “The desired spending tends to grow faster than tax revenues, and thus the gap.”

Democrats and Republicans can no longer run from the fact that spending growth in Montpelier continues to outrace revenue growth. Thus, when our economy stagnates, as it appears to be doing now, state revenues drop.

“It would be better if spending levels and rates of growth could be brought into line with the long-term levels and rates of growth of revenue,” Dr. Browning said.

When a Democrat like Browning starts sounding like a Republican, there may be hope yet under the Golden Dome. But let’s face it: quite a number of our state’s Republicans are no bargain either when it comes to bringing spending, unfunded liabilities for state retirement funds, and rates of growth back in line.

That’s why Dr. Browning’s recently introduced House bill, H.538, is worth watching.

If it becomes law, H.538 would reform Vermont’s income tax and property tax. If approved, without too much special-interest fiddling around, it would produce a more effective, equitable tax system.

Dr. Browning notes that our current income tax system violates the principle of an equitable, progressive tax system; simply, people with more income should pay more in taxes.

“Our property tax system violates this principle since people with the same income get different property tax assistance subsidies depending on their property,” according to Dr. Browning. She’s spot on.

H.538 has the potential to turn Vermont’s past and current history of rising taxes, inequity and inefficiency into a future of lower taxes, lower spending, and greater equity.

Please ask your local legislator to support H.538.