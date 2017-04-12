Conversation, the internet, and using my dog to tactical advantage

I had a long conversation with a friend the other evening, and as conversations tend to go, we eventually drifted carefully into politics.

This friend, who I admire greatly, has political views that are almost diametrically opposed to my own. But here’s the thing: we figured out how to have a discussion about what’s happening in the world right now, about American politics, about recent incidents on American college campuses, cultural changes, and other potentially hot button issues without once throwing an insult or a heavy object at one another.

Of course, I did have a substantial physical advantage given that she was wearing 40 pounds of needy dog on her lap, which would have limited her range of motion had fisticuffs broken out. I swear I didn’t tell my dog to sit there.

Having proven that such a conversation can take place, I wonder if someone might inform the electronic media and Facebook posters? Let’s not even go to Twitter, that ugly slug-fest of the internet.

The media — across the political spectrum — have taken to lobbing fact-deficient grenades with alarming regularity, and they don’t seem inclined to check for verification before pulling the pin. That’s fine for those who consider themselves opinion “journalists.” We generally know who they are. But lately finding the truth from the many news sources available to us is like searching through sand for the diamond that just fell out of your ring. It’s there somewhere, but it seems like the more you dig around, the more buried it gets.

As to the posters, social media has proven once and for all that anonymity creates real monsters in cyberspace. Or maybe it’s cyberspace itself that is the Frankenstein of modern discourse, providing a platform for the coarse, the ill-informed, the had-a-bad-day-kick-the-virtual-dog people. This is exacerbated by human quirk that leads many people to believe whatever they read must be true simply as a matter of it’s having been written.

Since the Presidential election, I’ve noticed quite a few people are making a mighty effort not to hit “share” when they see something they enjoy, but know it’s going to cause a row as it wends it’s way to their contacts, having possibly offended a number of them already by their unfiltered reaction to said election.

Post election, I’ve made a Facebook star out of my cat, who holds no controversial views beyond being a murderer of rodents. He won’t accept friend requests from PETA, so he’s safe.

I recommend that you take the time to sit down with a friend or two — and maybe a tactical dog — and have a face-to-face conversation and practice those interpersonal skills that are crucial to a civil society. While politics is a wedge between people, friendship - the real kind, not cyber “friend”ships - is a bridge.

— Alice Dubenetsky