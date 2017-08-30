Cooperative Extension must take ownership of ailing structure

× Expand Essex County has estimated a full restoration of the county-owned Cornell Cooperative Extension Building in Westport will cost $2.3 million. The county should cut their losses and deed the building to CCE.

An Essex County Board of Supervisors subcommittee tasked with detailing the fate of the county-owned CCE Building in Westport has released their long-awaited formal report.

The task force on Monday presented several options to county lawmakers.

Following years of neglect, a full scale restoration will cost $2.3 million, with conversion to a three-season structure clocking in at about $786,000.

Engineers have said the building is borderline uninhabitable and poses a serious safety hazard to the county employees currently housed there.

The options presented by the task force are good ones, and they clearly have given what’s shaping up to be a contentious issue their due diligence.

But we think the county should simply facilitate a transfer to Cornell Cooperative Extension as soon as possible and be done with it.

The President of the Essex County CCE Board of Directors has indicated that it may be a desirable option. So if CCE wants it, give it to them. The county should have the building appraised and sign over the paperwork as soon as possible.

We’ve been reporting from the local government trenches long enough to see how large-scale renovation projects of government-owned property go:

Rehabilitation projects carry with them a prolonged search for grant funds, reams of paperwork and endless procedural motions guiding every step of the process.

Once shovels hit the ground, costs skyrocket due to the state’s prevailing wage rates.

(See: The soaring cost of the county nutrition building at the same location.)

And owing to the board of supervisors system, a majority of lawmakers simply aren’t vested in the project because it’s not in their community, and probably aren’t the most informed when it comes to their decision-making.

The community is understandably skittish over the building’s future, and people have a right to be rattled.

The project has symbolic overtones, and for many, this isn’t just about rehabilitating a historic building, but rather ensuring the survival of a unique rural culture.

The CCE Building serves as a community hub. Their programming has made endless contributions to the region over the years, and serves as a critical spoke in the development of our children and sustaining the local economy.