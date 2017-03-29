Could Vermont become an education destination?

Education spending and its commensurate negative effect on property taxes in Vermont has long been a thorny issue. School boards wring their hands and face angry taxpayers each year on Town Meeting Day. Our state legislators have unsuccessfully struggled with ways to bend costs down, while maintaining good educational outcomes for Vermont students. The Vermont NEA gives the issue lip service as they continue to press for higher salaries and maintain rich benefits packages for teachers. Finally, the legislature hit upon mandatory consolidation (Act 46) as the newest silver bullet to contain spiraling costs by trying to “right size” the school districts to a student population that is declining state-wide. Many of Vermont’s rural school districts have fewer than 100 students per grade.

There might be another way, and it’s a very different course of action than the politicians and local boards have envisioned. Campaign for Vermont just released an Executive Summary tackling the issue, and have come up with an innovative idea to improve our educational system, reduce spending and continue to utilize current facilities and staff levels.

Instead of downsizing, CFV suggests using the excess capacity in our schools by bringing in new, tuition-paying students from around the world to fill Vermont schools and provide a new revenue stream. Vermont’s independent schools already have many more applicants from Central Asia than they can accept, and CFV points out that private schools across the country all accept foreign students, with more applicants than spaces.

The report concludes: “The infrastructure to implement such a plan is already in place; A number of non-profit organizations already recruit students internationally, and the F-01 Visa program is widely used to tuition students to the United States. Implementing a program like this at a statewide level could leverage recruiting and placement in a way that has not yet been done elsewhere. Filling just half of our excess capacity could bring $350 million into the state, rivaling the ski industry for direct economic impact.”

The report fails to address the critical issue of housing, which would mean finding host families for this new wave of students, possibly numbering in the thousands. There is also an issue of support. Unlike private residential schools that provide both housing and academic and social support within a closed community, under this proposal foreign students would be strung out across the state. Would the students be accepted regardless of academic prowess, or would they have to compete for academic scholarships with other applicants? Would a whole new bureaucracy be created to manage the program? These and a host of other questions have to be answered for this proposal to be taken seriously, but at least someone is thinking of new ways to improve our school funding system, instead of just reworking failed ideas as costs continue to rise beyond taxpayers ability to pay.