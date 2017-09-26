Country should resist taking hyper-partisan bait

× Expand File photo We as Americans should be wary of efforts to exploit our partisan differences.

We’re whipsawing from one crisis to another, whether it’s an escalation of tensions with North Korea, the threat of large-scale deportation of young immigrants to ongoing skirmishes over healthcare and flirtations with an all-out race war.

It really does seem like we’ve descended into an unhealthy sense of tribalism with no end in sight.

Americans haven’t only retreated into their partisan corners, but they’ve painted themselves in.

It’s evident the country is increasingly being carved into two distinct tribal war zones, each with their own value systems that they are led to believe are mutually incompatible with one another.

In a sense, as U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, Republican from Nebraska, pointed out over the weekend, this is divisiveness by design.

Andrew Sullivan wrote about this tribalism at length last week in an essay for New York magazine, “America Wasn’t Built for Humans,” arguing that this division has become our nation’s greatest vulnerability.

Regardless of how you feel about the current occupant of the Oval Office, evidence is mounting that his combative style is having a measurable impact on not only crystallizing a sense of entrenched partisanship, but how we view each other outside of a political lens:

“And so by 2017, 41 percent of Republicans and 38 percent of Democrats said they disagreed not just with their opponents’ political views, but with their values and goals beyond politics as well,” Sullivan wrote.

Just think about how dangerous it is to ascribe different values to those to which you disagree with politically:

We should be able to debate our respective policies on health care, tax reform and foreign relations without being accused of un-American, for instance.

A poll by Monmouth University, Sullivan noted, revealed 61 percent of President Trump’s supporters say there’s nothing he could do to make them change their minds about him.

Fifty-seven percent of his opponents said the same thing.

This partisan entrenchment is given flight by the concept of “whataboutism,” which the Washington Post defined as “the practice of short-circuiting an argument by asserting moral equivalency between two things that aren’t necessarily comparable.”

What about emails? Benghazi? Or you said this and he said that.