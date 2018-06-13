County erred in snubbing Tobacco 21

Essex County lawmakers narrowly snuffed out raising the legal age to purchase tobacco products in the county from 18 to 21 years old last week.

Lawmakers opposed to the measure cited open enforcement questions and the economic impact on retailers, particularly those near the Warren County line.

We recognize the merits of those arguments. But lawmakers ultimately decided to endorse a decision that will be deleterious for their constituents in the long run.

Smoking kills people and drives up health care costs. The Essex County Board of Supervisors owns that now.

Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the U.S., killing a half-million Americans every year, including 28,000 New Yorkers.

From an economic standpoint, the habit costs $170 billion in health care expenditures nationwide, with direct and indirect losses to the U.S. economy totaling $330 billion.

Here in New York state, tobacco-related health care costs total $10.4 billion, according to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

Medicaid, which covers one-third of state residents, picks up $6.62 billion of those costs.

How can lawmakers claim to be fiscally conservative when they had a choice to curb a habit that will ultimately drive up costs for their constituents?

Costs to treat conditions like diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease will boomerang back to local taxpayers, who will be required to foot the tab.

The share shouldered by state taxpayers will likely rise as the White House and Republican-controlled Congress continues to chip away at Obamacare, leading to sustained marketplace destabilization and rising health care costs.

Local lawmaker obstinance comes when the Tobacco 21 movement is gaining steam across the state, with Ulster County joining Orange, Westchester, Albany and New York City as localities that have already raised the minimum age of purchase.

All school districts in Essex County have also passed measures of support.

Seventy-five percent of adults nationwide support raising the age, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including 70 percent of smokers themselves.

Ninety-five percent of smokers begin before the age of 21, so raising the age to stop the habit before it starts is a no brainer.

All of this puts the Essex County lawmakers who voted against this measure squarely outside of the mainstream on this issue.

Clinton and Warren counties haven’t yet voted on the measure.

Let’s hope they err on the side of reason unlike their Essex County counterparts.

­— The Sun Editorial Board ■