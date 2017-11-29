County lawmakers should support Tobacco 21

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alexander C. Kafka via Creative Commons Licensing County lawmakers should support the Tobacco 21 initiative.

Task forces across the state have been mobilizing for the past year to garner support to ban the sale of tobacco products to people under the age of 21.

Advocates are confident raising the age will help curb adolescent smoking by cutting off the supply.

It’s not impossible for youngsters to find an 18-year-old friend to buy cigarettes for them.

Not so much 21-year-olds.

Ninety-five percent of smokers begin before the age of 21, so logic dictates this will act as a roadblock for developing a lifelong habit.

Smoking rates are higher in the North Country than the state average of 15.6 percent, with numbers reaching as high as 27 percent in Franklin County.

The Tobacco 21 task force, led by Adirondack Health Institute, is encouraging a grassroots movement.

The group hopes municipalities and school districts will climb on board to create momentum for counties to approve raising the age, which they have the ability to do at the local level with a simple up or down vote.

No counties in the six-country region — including Clinton, Franklin, Hamilton, Essex, Washington and Warren County — have yet brought a formal resolution to a vote.

We think they should vote to raise the age.

Making it more difficult for kids to start smoking is a no-brainer, and is just smart public policy.

By now, the facts on tobacco use are well-established.

Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the U.S., killing a half-million Americans every year, including 28,000 New Yorkers.

Smoking continues to be a drain on the health care system, costing the U.S. $170 billion in annual health care expenditures, with direct and indirect losses to the American economy as a result of tobacco use totaling $330 billion annually.

Furthermore, the public is on board with raising the age.

A study by the Centers for Disease Control revealed 75 percent of adults are in favor of raising the age, including 70 percent of smokers and 65 percent of people ages 18 to 24.

County lawmakers from across the North Country have raised some valid concerns over their reluctance to support the measure, including enforcement issues, the economic impact on retailers and the fact that if adolescents can join the military at the age of 18, they should be able to smoke, too.

We hear those concerns loud and clear.

But you also have to be 21 to purchase a firearm, rent a car and gamble in a casino.

Ultimately, this amounts to a public safety policy that will save lives.

Make no mistake about it:

Smoking kills in agonizing fashion.

If lawmakers can help even one kid steer clear of a devastating lifelong habit, they should do so.