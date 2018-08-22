Cuomo should prioritize state issues in debate with Nixon — not Trump

× Expand File photo Gov. Andrew Cuomo should focus on state issues — not grandstanding against President Trump.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo will debate his Democratic primary opponent Cynthia Nixon on Aug. 29.

The televised event at Hofstra University will air on WCBS-TV and other CBS affiliates throughout the state.

Nixon, an actor and education activist, has been pushing Cuomo to debate for months, and the hour-long event will likely mark the first and only time the pair will face off ahead of the Sept. 13 primary.

The governor refused to debate his 2014 primary opponent, Zephyr Teachout, so this is certainly a welcome move.

For the past 18 months, Cuomo has been locked in combat with President Trump.

It’s like the frog in boiling water:

The governor went from seldom mentioning the president’s name to blasting him daily on every imaginable issue: the GOP tax bill, health care, gun control, the administration’s response to Puerto Rico, his appearance with Russian President Vladimir Putin — the list seems endless because it is.

But it takes two to tango.

Trump successfully baited Cuomo last week in his swing through upstate New York, and the two sparred all week as the general public rolled their eyes.

A casual observer would be forgiven for thinking Cuomo is waging a 2020 presidential campaign against Trump — not for re-election as the state’s chief executive.

He’d be wise to let state issues take the lead in the debate with Nixon.

And while his eye may be on Trump, Cuomo would do well to explain how positioning the Empire State as a bulwark against the administration’s policies is within the state’s best interest.

Cuomo is a notorious control freak and despite his grandstanding, likes to keep the press tightly controlled, relying more on telephone conference calls than traditional press conferences, for instance.

He also seems to have a dim view of retail politics and working rope lines.

As such, the public is fed lots of pablum, but seldom is the governor forced to publicly defend his record.

Cuomo has a lot to answer for, particularly as Albany continues to be mired in corruption scandals and his economic development programs churn out questionable results.

Nixon shouldn’t be given a pass, either.

Since the celebri-candidate announced her campaign in March, Nixon has run a New York City-centric campaign. While she’s lashed Cuomo endlessly on the MTA, Nixon doesn’t appear to have an appetite for upstate issues, nor has she stepped foot in the Adirondacks, or even seems inclined to do so.

Perhaps the debate will serve as a reminder that as governor, she would have to represent all residents — not just those south of the Bronx.