Cuomo should sign FOIL bill

File photo Gov. Andrew Cuomo should sign a bill that will allow media outlets to recover legal costs after successfully challenging Freedom of Information Law requests.

It’s been a tough year for the press.

The media is under increased scrutiny, in part, due to ongoing political upheaval.

Paired with an uptick in public skepticism, we’re continuing to navigate a changing landscape in which press outlets are dropping like flies for economic reasons.

LAist, Gawker, Gothamist and DNAinfo in New York City have all proved to be indispensable for providing groundbreaking local coverage.

And they no longer exist.

Despite the trends hemming us in from both sides, media outlets across the country are continuing to engage in excellent investigative reporting.

We rely on the state’s Freedom of Information Law to access the information we need for many of these stories.

Sending a FOIL request to a government agency can be as simple as requesting financial information from a local town hall, or as complex as trying to pin down the state on more complex issues — like studying traffic collisions at dangerous local intersections, for instance.

Or official malfeasance.

Some agencies are expedient, some drag their feet. And outright denials are not entirely uncommon.

Like other facets of our legal system, there is an appeals process. But if a media outlet challenges the decision and wins, our legal costs aren’t necessarily covered.

For small local newspapers, the story could end there if hiring a lawyer becomes too expensive.

That could change if the governor signs a pending bill.

The proposed legislation would amend the law to pay legal fees to applicants who prevail in FOIL lawsuits challenging open records requests that have been denied.

The bill, which has been approved by the Senate and Assembly, would mandate the payment of legal fees to anyone who prevails in a lawsuit challenging a denial of an open-records request if the judge determines the agency had “no reasonable basis” for denying access, or the agency failed to respond to a request or appeal within the statutory timeframe.

We join our newspaper colleagues across the state in asking Gov. Andrew Cuomo to sign this bill.

The benefits aren’t just one-sided.

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press pointed out that adopting a “merit-based mandatory fee provision” would also create financial incentives for compliance, motivating agencies to avoid litigation in the first place by “promptly and properly” fulfilling FOIL requests, and adopting more effective and efficient methods for the dissemination of public records.

Keep in mind that media outlets aren’t the only stakeholders who seek open records:

Private citizens and good government groups also rely on documents to hold agencies and officials accountable.

In this uncertain political climate, ensuring a clean and open government has never been more important.

During his tenure, Cuomo has worked to position New York as a national leader on a wide array of issues, including raising the minimum wage, developing clean energy programs, providing free college education and investing in infrastructure.

Ensuring a transparent government should be a natural addition to that list.