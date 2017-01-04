Cuomo veto of indigent defense bill disappointing

It was one of the final burning questions of the year:

If the state would take over from local governments the cost of providing lawyers to the poor.

But despite being approved by both houses of the state legislature last June, Gov. Andrew Cuomo snuffed out the bill in the waning hours of 2016, calling the measure a “backdoor attempt to shift costs” to state taxpayers.

“I cannot increase the taxes of every taxpayer in this state to fund existing and future legal defense work in counties and with no accountability measures, nor can I dramatically increase the state’s financial burden outside of the state’s budgetary process or its financial plan,” Cuomo said in his formal veto statement, issued on Dec. 31.

By “accountability measures,” Cuomo was referring to fiscal oversight from the state budget office, which he had requested as part of the package.

Legislative leaders didn’t take the bait, and the deal fell apart.

Counties are still on the hook.

The legislation sponsored by state Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy and state Sen. John DeFrancisco would have required the state to pick up the full cost of indigent legal services over seven years.

Counties had argued those expenses were eating up an ever-larger slice of the budgetary pie as they tried to shore up their defense programs as part of the Hurrell-Harring agreement, which sparked a number of legal reforms in order to ensure localities met their constitutional obligations.

While the governor said he agreed with the broader concepts, this version of the bill would have placed an $800 million burden on taxpayers — $600 million of which he called “unnecessary” — with no way to pay for it.

Furthermore, said the governor, the bill would have required taxpayers to pay for “any and all existing expenses” related to general defense legal work — not just those related to Hurrell-Harring.

This is disappointing.

First of all, the legislation had wide consensus. In what seems to be increasingly rare in a splintered state, the bill had been championed from across the spectrum, garnering support from local officials and civil rights organizations alike, who found common ground as they framed the legislation in both moral and financial terms.

We think the governor’s financial argument is somewhat of a cop-out considering the increase in unfunded state mandates is one of the chief complaints we hear from local officials in the North Country, and why taxes continue to increase every year despite the best efforts of lawmakers.

The court system continues to groan under the weight of increasing crime, primarily due to the entrenched opiate epidemic, which will likely take years to curb.

North Country governments have universally endorsed the legislation, and have spent months lobbying for the governor’s signature.

Stories are similar across the state.

Even if the crime rate stays static, new guidelines from the state’s Office of Indigent Legal Services are projected to increase the cost of providing legal counsel because more people are now eligible.

So what’s the point of expanding the income eligibility guidelines if localities are still getting stuck with the tab?

Lastly, the state isn’t always tight with their purse strings.

Albany throws away hundreds of millions of dollars in subsidies each year as part of the regional economic development awards.

While many of the projects funded in the North Country over the past half-decade have been useful — namely the sweeping infrastructure projects that could not have been funded without long-term bonds — we see little merit in funding boutique private enterprises, or some of the other pet projects of powerful nonprofit organizations with deep pockets.

This program needs to be reformed.

So does the state’s economic development model designed to sprinkle private investors with state dollars for illusionary hi-tech projects: It’s scandal-plagued, and has fallen under an increasingly long shadow this past year as state and federal investigators probe for malfeasance.

The governor said the indigent defense issue will be revisited this upcoming year.

We hope it will be. And at the same time, we hope a long, hard look will be given to some of the state’s more extravagant economic development programs that pay little dividends when it comes to job creation vs. the use of taxpayer dollars.

Because to us, that’s wasteful spending — not providing legal help to the state’s most less fortunate.

Cuomo has a long track record of progressive values. Just see his efforts on paid family leave, the minimum wage and outreach to curb hate speech and sexual assault on college campuses.

But this veto is a real headscratcher.

The Sun Community News Editorial Board is comprised of Dan Alexander, John Gereau and Pete DeMola.