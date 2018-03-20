Dark days in Vermont dairy

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio The facts don’t bode well for the long term health and sustainability of Vermont’s once reliable agricultural sector, according to the head of the state’s Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets. Pictured: A 2010 barn fire along U.S. Route 7 in Salisbury, Vt.

It was sobering news in case you didn’t hear about it last week.

According to Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets Secretary Anson Tebbetts, after collecting some four years of milk production data, agency experts are saying operational and other costs on Vermont dairy farms have exceeded the income of farmers.

The facts don’t bode well for the long term health and sustainability of Vermont’s once reliable agricultural sector.

Tebbetts, who comes from a Vermont family dairy tradition, was on WDEV radio’s Dave Gram Show on March 13 to provide a very blunt analysis of the current state of dairy farming here in the Green Mountain State.

As reported by capitol correspondent Guy Page, Tebbetts took calls from listeners on the air and said that, “on average, it costs $19 to produce 100 pounds of milk but farmers receive only $15 in return.”

What does that mean in terms of Vermont dairy’s bottom line?

“This imbalance has persisted for four consecutive years, and the result is a steady loss of 30-40 farms per year,” Tebbetts said. How long can such losses be sustained is anyone’s guess.

According to dairy blogger Krista Stauffer, “In the past eight years, we have watched many amazing dairy farm families call it quits — for many reasons such as milk prices, the truck route to their farm being shut down, retirement, death, etc. No matter the reason, it is still hard to see this happening. The most recent events leading to many family farms not knowing if they will have a farm this next week has been heavy on my heart and mind. Combine this with the current prediction that in the next 20 years we will have half the U.S. dairy farms that we do today, one can’t help but be very concerned.”

Stauffer has wondered aloud how the ongoing, seemingly unstoppable decline in dairy can be stopped. “... Maybe it’s time we come together as dairy farmers, dig deep to the root of the issue and solve this ourselves?”

—The Eagle