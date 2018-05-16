Diversity initiative much-needed

× Expand Lionel Petion Students protested at SUNY Plattsburgh in February following a racist social media post by a student.

Race is always been a third rail in American politics.

So let’s talk about it.

Amid the arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks last month, the chain is engaged in deep soul-searching and will close over 8,000 stores for the day on May 29 to offer “racial-bias training” to employees.

The flap is just the latest incident in the ongoing tension roiling the country stemming from ham-handed (and sometimes fatal) attempts to discriminate against people going about their everyday business.

Despite being isolated, the North Country isn’t immune to national trends.

Earlier this winter, a SUNY Plattsburgh student posted a racist message on social media, leading to protests and policy changes at the college.

The fallout also led to pained community discussions in Keene, the hometown of the student who posted the message.

As the aftermath rippled across the region, people of color shared their own stories of discrimination and discomfort in the North Country, which is overwhelmingly white — up to 90 percent in some communities.

And at 43, the median age of Adirondack Park residents is eight years older than in the rest of the state, according to the 2014 Adirondack Park Regional Assessment.

The same report reveals the Adirondacks is on track to become the oldest region in the entire country if current trends continue.

As the rest of the country becomes increasingly diverse, we have to question if this overall lack of diversity is putting us at a competitive disadvantage.

There are arguments both for and against the role of cultural diversity in promoting economic development.

By some metrics, diversity plays a key role in growth because areas friendly to different races, religions, cultures and lifestyles provide a fertile and welcome area to relocate.

Alternatively, one could argue areas that are already diverse tend to attract similar populations because they’re already rich cultural environments.

A new group called Adirondack Diversity Solutions aims to probe some of these questions.

The organization, which grew out of the similarly named Adirondack Diversity Initiative, is calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to require all state employees and contractors to complete racial bias and inclusion training.