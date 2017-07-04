× Expand Doug Tolles

When former New Haven Selectman Doug Tolles decided not to seek another term on Town Meeting Day last March, it wasn’t for lack of getting votes.

Tolles decided it was simply time to quit the game. He decided that he had enough with playing politics, watching small-town nepotism flourish, and observing the proverbial palm greasings applied by special interests.

Tolles has his a favorite adage: “Small town, big corruption.”

Of course, we agree with Tolles that not everyone in local government is a crook.

"For me, it is about being outnumbered by the corrupt. Get rid of a few bad apples, and people like me would run again," Tolles said.

It’s unfortunate that well-meaning elected officials, who happen to speak out loudly against local government when it doesn’t serve all-the-people, all-the-time, are chased from public office when draining the local swamp proves to be a Mission: Impossible scenario.

Tolles isn’t the only resident who doesn’t like how the town has operated on a number of issues of interest to locals, especially when it comes to green energy development.

For example, a recent deal between New Haven and Next Generation Solar to build a multi-million dollar solar-electrical power project in town indicates there's a sweet money transaction for parties involved—the company allegedly doled out $50,000 for the town and then $50,000 to each of three neighbors of the solar array. Total payout to get the job done: $200,000. It may or may not be legal; either way, if true, it reinforces former Selectman Tolles’ “small town…” adage.

It may also be that the Selectboard violated the town plan in place at the time the Next Generation Solar project was green lighted (and possibly the new town plan as well).

What’s most troubling about this energy project is the following statement we found in the recent settlement agreement between the town and Next Generation Solar. “The Parties agree… not to actively publicize this agreement other than as necessary….” Any New Haven voter who’s paying even a little attention should read this, stop, and ask Selectboard members: “What’s up with that?”

New Haven already produces 13 times its electrical usage needs so we’re not quite sure what the Next Generation Solar project adds to the game plan? Now it looks like 40 acres across from the Next Generation site is also up for consideration for another solar station.

– The Eagle