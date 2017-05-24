EMS sustainability a two-way street

× Expand Photo courtesy of Flickr user Paul Long via Creative Commons Licensing

This week marks National EMS Week, a designation designed to honor the thousands of professionals who serve as part of the country’s emergency medical response system.

It’s a nice gesture — everyone deserves to be recognized.

But the “atta boys” to your friendly local professionals need to be paired with the realization that paramedics and first responders should not be taken for granted, and the current system is in the midst of a serious crisis.

The volunteer model will soon be a relic of the past as a result of a perfect storm facing the industry.

The North Country is older than the rest of the state. It is poorer than the rest of the state. And it is more remote and far-flung than the rest of the state.

Residents are aging, but a brain drain means young people are fleeing for better job prospects.

And they’re not coming back.

At the same time, state and federal training requirements for first responders continue to increase, making getting involved less feasible — especially now that middle class folks are increasingly working multiple jobs in order to provide for their families.

Paid volunteers isn’t an option for most cash-strapped local governments and fire departments.

And paired with the shifting attitudes towards volunteerism and civic engagement, these slow-moving developments have put a squeeze on the volunteers that have traditionally kept these organizations flush with able bodies.

Coverage gaps are inevitable, say local officials.

As one local town supervisor famously put it, “You might just as well bypass 911 and call a hearse.”

Scary, to be sure. There are no easy answers, and the narrative is not new.

But thankfully counties are starting to be proactive in addressing this brewing concern that will inevitably result in casualties as the system continues to bleed volunteers.

This year’s homage to EMTs dovetails with the release of a pair of reports detailing the state of the emergency response sectors in Essex and Warren counties.

While a full accounting of local squads in Essex County has yet to be completed, officials are in the preliminary stages of exploring solutions — including weighing what a possible countywide system could look like.

A consultant last month briefed lawmakers on initial numbers for either a full countywide system or a hybrid that offers localities the option to opt in or out based on their needs, including proximity to medical hubs, existing services and number of seasonal residents.

All scenarios are hypothetical, and no action was taken. But, said the consultant: “There’s going to be some taxes involved.”

Meanwhile, over in Warren County, the ink is still drying on their comprehensive report.

The Warren County Office of Emergency Services has proposed adding a pair of emergency vehicles to their fleet that will augment service in rural areas and flesh out possible coverage gaps — including along the Adirondack Northway.

County officials floated an initial figure of $1 million when paired with paid medical staff, including a team of paramedics.

Again, like in Essex County, officials noted discussions are nascent.

(Scattered efforts to ease the crisis are also underway in Clinton County, including a recent partnership that has Rouses Point subcontracting with Champlain-Mooers EMS to supplement existing services.)

The reports in both counties also contained a number of measures to explore possible efficiencies, as well as ways to troubleshoot deployment needs.

But, as both noted, the solutions ultimately boil down to what residents in each locality are willing to support.

Now that officials have taken the lead and have arrived at several possible scenarios, residents must engage in some serious soul-searching to determine the sustainability of these critical services in their communities.

The real question is, “What price tag are you willing to put on a life?”

Sustainability is a two-way street, and we’re at a fork in the road.

While ideal, volunteering is sadly no longer the sole solution.

Now, as these discussions graduate from the hypothetical to the tangible, we hope residents will keep an open mind, and keep all options on the table — even if it means taking a hit in the pocketbook.