Enough with NY-21 birtherism

× Expand File photo The North Country is a special place. But do you have to be born here to represent the region in Congress?

The election was just six months ago, but the cycle for New York’s 21st Congressional District is well underway.

Democrats are licking their chops at the prospect of unseating Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Republican.

Mid-term elections are historically bad for the governing party. Add an unpopular president, an inflamed electorate and the lawmaker’s vote for a controversial health care bill —

Whammo, it’s a recipe for success.

Four Democratic candidates have entered the race and party brass have said they envision as many as nine vying for the nomination.

The Green Party, too, is expected to field a candidate.

So it’s with this early interest that we want to nip a pesky issue in the bud.

Birthright.

Candidates are already tripping over themselves to stress their native credentials.

The refrain goes like this:

“I’m Candidate X, and I was born here in the North Country. Only I can understand issues A, B and C. As such, I’m the only one who can represent you.”

It’s the North Country’s very own birther issue.

As per federal law, representatives must be an inhabitant of the state they represent.

That’s it.

North Country birtherism dominated the GOP primaries in 2014 when Matt Doheny touted his native bonafides against Stefanik, an Albany County native who set up a political homebase in Willsboro to run for office.

During the general election, Aaron Woolf never managed to effectively parry attacks that he was an outsider despite coming here since he was a kid and his deep community involvement.

Two years later, Mike Derrick made residency a campaign centerpiece.

While he came out of the gate with a polished talking point — I was born here, served my country and now I’m back to serve my community — it didn’t make a lick of difference, and he was trounced by even wider margins.

We’re now seeing a repeat of these talking points as Democrats line up to topple Stefanik.

One candidate is leading her early pitch to voters with the birthright issue.

Another glossed over the fact that she was born elsewhere, but told a reporter she’d been vacationing here since she was a kid.